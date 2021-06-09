The Southern Oaks Funeral Home Giants upset the top-seeded team to win the Minor League Championship, with a score of 19-9 at Burnside Little League. Championship team members are, back row from left, Assistant coach Travis Edwards, Assistant coach Lori Pence, Timothy Jones, and Head coach T.R. Bishop; second row from left, Shawn Yancey, Aiden Edwards, Hayden Gilbert, Skylar Garland, and Bridie Robertson; back row from left; Addi Pickerell, Alexis Bishop, Kristen Neal, Brantlee Bishop, Jerry Pence, and Lexi West; and lying on the ground was Trevyn Pence.
Giants win Burnside Minor League championship
