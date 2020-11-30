Giddeon Brainard named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Giddeon Brainard 

Southwestern High School junior Giddeon Brainard rushed 13 times for 130 yards, and scored a touchdown in the Warriors' 35-14 district championship win over Pulaski County High School on Friday.

