Giddeon Brainard named Player of the Year

The Commonwealth Journal annually selects the best high school football players in the local area for each position on offense, defense and special teams. We also recognize an overall Player of the Year, as well as the top offensive and defensive Players of the Year
Southwestern High School senior Giddeon Brainard stood out above the rest in the 2021 football season. Brainard led the Warriors on offense and defense, as well as special teams.
Brainard, who was named to his third straight All-County Team, carried the ball 102 times for 942 yards with 11 rushing touchdowns, and caught 11 passes for 158 yards with another TD.
Brainard led the Warriors in scoring with 92 points. Besides his rushing and receiving TDs, Brainard had a fumble recovery TD, two kick-off return touchdowns and a two-point conversion score. In fact, Brainard scored a two rushing TDs, a fumble recovery touchdown, and a kickoff return touchdown all in one game against district arch-rivals Pulaski County High School.
On defense, Brainard led the Warriors with 99 tackles, with 33 of those takedowns for losses. Brainard recovered two fumbles on the year and forced three fumbles.
Pulaski County High School senior Drew Polston was named to his third straight All-County Team and was named the Commonwealth Journal Offensive Player of the Year.
Polston completed 204 passes for 2,371 yards this season with 29 touchdown passes. Polston carried the ball 42 times for 316 yards and recorded three rushing touchdowns.
Southwestern High School senior Cody Harmon was named to his second straight All-County Team and was named the Commonwealth Journal Defensive Player of the Year.
Harmon anchored the Warriors' defensive line with 88 tackles and 34 of those tackles were for losses. Harmon also had eight defensive sacks and forced two fumbles.
OFFENSE
Southwestern sophomore Collin Burton completed 65 passes for 1,031 yards with 15 TD passes. Burton carried the ball 43 times for 279 yards with two rushing touchdowns.
Southwestern junior Tanner Wright, who was named to his third straight All-County Team, carried the ball 133 times for 1,083 yards with 11 rushing TDs. Wright caught eight passes for 95 yards with two receiving scores.
Somerset sophomore Guy Bailey carried the ball 148 times for a county-best 1,140 yards with 11 rushing touchdowns. Bailey set a long-standing school record when he rushed for an amazing 408 yards in one game, as well as scoring five touchdowns. Bailey caught 22 passes for 134 yards.
Pulaski County junior Chandler Godby led the county with 1,061 receiving yards on 75 catches. Godby also led the Maroons with 15 touchdowns.
Southwestern junior Maison Hibbard led the Warriors with 18 receptions for 379 yards with seven touchdowns. Hibbard, who was named to his second straight All-County Team, completed nine passes at the QB position and rushed for 47 yards.
Pulaski County junior Brysen Dugger caught 39 passes for 408 yards with two touchdowns. Dugger also completed 22 passes for 298 yards and threw a touchdown pass. Dugger also had a rushing TD.
Southwestern sophomore Christian Walden carried the ball 48 times for 550 yards and scored seven rushing touchdowns. Walden caught seven passes for 92 yards with two receiving scores.
Pulaski County junior Jason McKeown was a big athletic offensive lineman that improved each time he got on the field for the Maroons, and helped protect the leading passer in the county.
Southwestern junior Braiden Myers was a strong, physical offensive lineman who anchored the class 5A leading rushing attack. According to Coach Jason Foley, Myers plays with some nasty was the 'go to man' to run the football behind.
Southwestern senior Matthew Loy, a two-year starter, played with great intelligence and was very consistent. Loy was a great tandem along with Braiden Myers on the left side of the Warriors' offensive line.
Somerset senior Lucas Childers anchored the Briar Jumpers' offensive line that produced 1,562 rushing yards and 13 TDs.
Pulaski County junior Declan Hays started at center for the Maroons his freshman year. According to Coach John Hines, Hays is very undersized but really gets after the opponent with his tenacity.
Pulaski County senior Logan Corson, who was named to his second straight All-County Team, kicked 42 PATs in 47 attempts for a 89.4 percentage.
DEFENSE
Somerset junior Jack Bruner led the Briar Jumpers defensive line with 44 tackles with three tackles for losses.
Southwestern junior Maddox Mink, who was named to his second straight All-County Team, led the Warrior defensive line with 67 tackles and 25 for losses. Mink forced a fumble and made a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Pulaski County senior Ryun Dye, who was named to his second straight All-County Team, paced the Maroons' defensive line with 78 tackles and 16 of them for losses. Dye also recorded seven defensive sacks.
Southwestern senior John Poe made 66 tackles on the Warriors' defensive line. Poe, who was named to his second straight All-County Team, had 25 tackles for losses, 11 defensive sacks and a forced fumble.
Pulaski County senior Christian Slavey paced the Maroons' defensive line with 63 tackles and a team-best 18 tackles for losses. Slavey, who was named to his second straight All-County Team, had four defensive sacks, had two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.
Southwestern senior Ezra Major made 63 tackles as a linebacker. Major recorded 29 tackles for losses, 16 defensive sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble revery.
Southwestern senior Connor Crisp had 46 tackles at the linebacker position with 11 takedowns for losses. Crisp, who was named to his second straight All-County Team, had an interception and scored seven rushing touchdowns on offense.
Pulaski County junior Layton Abbott, who was named to his second straight All-County Team as a linebacker, led the county with 128 tackles with four for losses. Abbot recovered two fumbles and scored a touchdown on a 'pick six'.
Somerset junior Hayden Dick recorded 43 tackles as a linebacker. Dick led the Briar Jumpers with three interceptions and forced one fumble.
Southwestern junior JJ Hutchinson made three interceptions as a defensive back. Hutchinson had 19 tackles in the backfield.
Pulaski County junior Brady Cain made 78 tackles as a defensive back and recorded an interception. Cain forced two fumbles and recovered a fumble.
Pulaski County sophomore Cody Nichols led the Maroons' defensive backfield with 87 tackles. Also, Nichols recovered a fumble and was named to his second straight All-County Team..
Pulaski County junior James New made 80 tackles as a defensive back. New made four tackles for losses, had a defensive sack, recovered a fumble and made a 'pick six' interception.
Somerset senior Michael Hawkins was named as an All-County punter for his booming high kicks for the Briar Jumpers special teams. Hawkins made 10 tackles on defense and caught 17 passes for 120 yards on offense.
Pulaski County junior Cade Sullivan was named the All-County Utility Player of the Year with his all-around play. Sullivan returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and carried the ball 30 times for 174 yards with a rushing score. Sullivan made 22 tackles on defense and had an interception.
