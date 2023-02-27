The Girls’ 12th Region Hall of Fame Class of 2023 has been announced and will be honored at halftime of the first region semi-final game on Friday, March 3.
The players to be inducted will be Angie Cox Blevins from Pulaski County, Sheila Sutton Hargis from Pulaski County, Kaylee Cotton from McCreary Central and Miranda Ray Denney from Somerset.
Greg Scholl, from Casey County, will be the lone coach inducted.
Shannon Hutchinson from Wayne County and the Commonwealth Journal’s very own Doug Eads will be the contributors inducted.
Finally, the team inducted this year will be the 2011-12 Lincoln County Lady Patriots.
The girls’ Coaches Association All-Region teams were announced as well and are as follows:
1st Team
Love Mays- Danville (Player of the Year)
Grace Mbugua- Danville Christian
Sydney Martin- Pulaski County
Ayden Smiddy- Southwestern
Talynne Shearer- Rockcastle County
2nd Team
Desiree Tandy- Danville
Kinsley Molden- Southwestern
Grace Bruner- Somerset
Anna Drakeford- Mercer County
Teigh Yeast- Mercer County
3rd Team
Payton Acey- Southwestern
Chloe Dunn- Casey County
Kennedy Creekmore- McCreary Central
Claire Marshall- West Jessamine
Madeline Butcher- Pulaski County
Coach of the Year
Judie Mason- Danville
