Former Somerset High School standout basketball player Miranda Ray Denney will one of four players inducted into the Girls 12th Region Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday.

The Girls’ 12th Region Hall of Fame Class of 2023 has been announced and will be honored at halftime of the first region semi-final game on Friday, March 3.

The players to be inducted will be Angie Cox Blevins from Pulaski County, Sheila Sutton Hargis from Pulaski County, Kaylee Cotton from McCreary Central and Miranda Ray Denney from Somerset.

Greg Scholl, from Casey County, will be the lone coach inducted.

Shannon Hutchinson from Wayne County and the Commonwealth Journal’s very own Doug Eads will be the contributors inducted.

Finally, the team inducted this year will be the 2011-12 Lincoln County Lady Patriots.

The girls’ Coaches Association All-Region teams were announced as well and are as follows:

1st Team

Love Mays- Danville (Player of the Year)

Grace Mbugua- Danville Christian

Sydney Martin- Pulaski County

Ayden Smiddy- Southwestern

Talynne Shearer- Rockcastle County

2nd Team

Desiree Tandy- Danville

Kinsley Molden- Southwestern

Grace Bruner- Somerset

Anna Drakeford- Mercer County

Teigh Yeast- Mercer County

3rd Team

Payton Acey- Southwestern

Chloe Dunn- Casey County

Kennedy Creekmore- McCreary Central

Claire Marshall- West Jessamine

Madeline Butcher- Pulaski County

Coach of the Year

Judie Mason- Danville

