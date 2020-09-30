God, Country & Volleyball

About this time last year, the Somerset Christian School varsity volleyball team had a 18-1 record and were ranked as one of the best volleyball programs in the state of Kentucky. This season, the Lady Cougars' record is 4-4 and they are not even a blip on the statewide volleyball radar.
The difference between last year and this year for the Lady Cougars volleyball program is that they - as well as all the other Somerset Christian sports programs - had to switch from the Kentucky Christian Athletic Association (KCAA) to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA). And while the KCAA encompassed the entire state, it was made up of less than 30 small-school sports programs. On the other hand, the KHSAA is made of nearly 300 teams with student enrollment in the range of seven to eight times larger than that of the Somerset Christian School.
"To start this season, I think everyone was a little apprehensive, yet excited," stated Somerset Christian Athletic Director Melody Stickley. "2020 is certainly a monumental year for us, a new league and COVID thrown together. In past seasons, having been in KCAA for so many years, we were very familiar with our competition, so this year we are learning. Our goal this year was simply to be competitive, and we have certainly met and surpassed our expectations for our first KHSAA season."
So it was expected that the Somerset Christian volleyball team would have some growing pains in their much larger new league. With four KCAA state titles to their credit since 2003 and back-to-back KCAA state final appearances in 2018 and 2019, the Somerset Christian volleyball program braced themselves for an existence of mediocrity in the KHSAA.
With only eight games into the 2020 season, the Lady Cougars have been anything but mediocre.
In their first two games of the season, they won their first KHSAA game with a season-opening road win over Casey County. A week later, the Lady Cougars won their first cross-town rival game in a 3-1 victory over Somerset High School at the Briar Patch. And after a win over Danville High School, the Lady Cougars claimed their first-ever All "A" 12th Region championship title.
"We knew that changing leagues would bring new challenges, but we were confident that we could compete with larger, more experienced teams, and we are excited to have the opportunity to play the county schools," stated Somerset Christian senior Camryn Wells. "The season has just begun, but I am so proud of our team for already being All "A" Regional Champions in our first year of being in the KHSAA. We are a young team, but we put in a lot of hard work and dedication to represent our school well."
"Changing leagues has by far improved the competition," Wells added. "A volleyball game is is much more fun to play when it is competitive, and we can show our true determination and potential. The league change didn't really change our team's goals because our coach has always set high goals for us, and she knows are full potential even when we don't see it. Coach (LaDawna) Tucker always pushes us to be our best, both on and off the court, and in life."
But it was in their home opener against the powerful Southwestern High School Lady Warriors program that the Lady Cougars volleyball team shined their brightest. Despite dropping the match to Southwestern in straight sets, the members of the Somerset Christian volleyball team showed everyone, in attendance, some of their other skills and their Faith before the volleyball match even started.
Prior to the start of the match, Somerset Christian school junior Emily Grippe took to the microphone and gave a heartfelt pre-game prayer.
"I personally feel it is important to have public prayer before and after each match because it reminds us Who we are playing for and why we are playing," Grippe stated. "We should do all things to glorify God, and prayer points us back to Who really matters, and that is Jesus Christ. Our team prays before and after every game that we play, home or away."
And before the first serve was made, to start the match, the Somerset Christian players lined up in unison and belted out a cappella version of the National Anthem.
"My team and my coach have always loved the idea of us singing the National Anthem together as a team," stated Somerset Christian junior Alex Cunningham. "To practice (the Anthem), we set our time in (volleyball) practice and before games to get everything in order and figure the formation we will be standing in. We chose to sing the National Anthem before our matches because we think it is important to to honor our country and the people that sacrificed their lives for our freedom."
After their rousing pre-game festivities, the Lady Cougars' immense volleyball skills are put on display. Despite being swept in straight sets by two of the most successful programs in the 12th Region - Southwestern and Pulaski County - the Lady Cougars proved they were going to be just as competitive in the KHSAA as they were in the KCAA.
"The young ladies on the Somerset Christian School volleyball team are great representatives of the school," stated Somerset Christian principal John Hale. "Most of the team members are exceptional academically and all of them are tremendous role models for other students. Their spiritual lives are on display in the way they present themselves in victory or defeat as Christian examples of Godly young ladies."
At the center of the team's athletic and spiritual guidance is their head coach LaDawna Tucker, who was a volleyball player at Victory Christian (Somerset Christian's founding school) back in 2003.Tucker, who has been at the helm of the Lady Cougars volleyball program for the past three years, took over a program that was originally molded by her dad, and one of the program's first successful coaches, Ronnie Warren.
"My dad is always the first to support me, offer encouragement, and motivate me in all areas of my life," Tucker stated. "The reason that I am coaching right now is because I have received a calling to do so."
With a reserved personality by nature, Tucker has been the perfect leader for the Lady Cougars on the volleyball court and an even greater spiritual leader for the young ladies she mentors on a daily basis.
"As a coach, I am proud when I watch my team improve their talents and skills on the volleyball court," Tucker stated. "I love watching them become more experienced from season to season and watching them gain more confidence on the court. But more importantly — I am so proud of the Christian leadership that these young ladies exhibit, both on and off the court; and the ways that they strive to glorify Christ in all that they do."
"We always push ourselves to be our best," Tucker added. "We strive to stay both humble and confident at the same time; and to remember the reason that we are playing this sport — to glorify God. God has a special purpose for each of these young ladies. I feel so blessed that I have been granted this opportunity to be a part of their lives and to watch as God shapes them and works within them. We feel a calling to let God lead our paths and to shine a light for Christ. We are hopeful that with this move into the KHSAA, we can share our walk with Christ and spread His joy and love to everyone."
Don't be surprised if the Somerset Christian volleyball program achieves the same level of athletic success in the KHSAA that they achieved in the KCAA.
But rest assured, the Lady Cougars' spiritual leadership and Faith will be a welcomed addition to their new league.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.