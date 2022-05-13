Goforth's bases-loaded triple paces Somerset

With a 11-6 win over West Jessamine High School on Friday, the Somerset High School softball team picked up their 20th win of the season.
However, the Lady Jumpers' 20th win didn't come easy. After four lead changes, throughout the game, the Lady Jumpers held a slim 5-4 lead going into the bottom of the sixth inning.
But the home half of the sixth inning proved to be huge for the homestanding Lady Jumpers as they exploded for six runs to take a commanding 11-4 lead. Sophomore Emme Goforth hit a bases-loaded three-RBI triple to break the game open. The huge Somerset sixth frame was set up by a single by Addison Langford, a walk by Mollie Lucas and a walk by Carly Cain to load the bases. Then, Jasmine Peavey walked to force home Langford. Goforth's line shot triple to left field sent home Lucas, Asher - courtesy running for Cain - and Peavey.
"Goforth's triple was huge," exclaimed Somerset High School softball coach Jeff Murphy. "She was aggressive early in the count. I told her to be aggressive early in the count, and you see what happens. That's what we needed then, and that was big for us."
Still in the bottom of the sixth inning, and two outs, the Lady Jumpers tacked on two more runs. Jazlynn Shadoan singled to center field to score Goforth, and Sarah White doubled to left field to score Shadoan.
"(Kaley) Harris and (Carly) Cain have always had big hits for us, but everyone is swinging the bat well," Murphy stated. "But that bottom half of the order really stepped up big time tonight."
West Jessamine did scored two runs in the top half of the seven inning, but the Lady Jumpers' lead was too large for the Lady Colts to overcome.
The Lady Colts scored early with a run in the first frame, but Somerset overtook them in the bottom of the third inning off a Cain three-run homer to deep left-center field to put Somerset up 3-1. White, who reached base on an error, and Kaley Harris, who had singled, both scored on Cain's homer.
West Jessamine retook the lead at 4-3 after scoring three runs in the top of the fourth inning. However, the Lady Colts' lead didn't last long as Kaley Harris hit a two-run homer to center field to score White. Prior to Harris' homer, Shadoan singled and White traded places with her on first base after she hit into a fielder's choice bunt.
And just like they did on Thursday night, the Lady Jumpers avenged another earlier loss. West Jessamine downed the Lady Jumpers 8-3 in Nicholasville back in mid March.
"We hit the ball with runners in scoring position tonight, and that was the difference," Murphy explained. "It's crazy what happens when you hit the ball and when there's runners in scoring position. Yes, we need to shore up some things on defense, but we hit the ball well enough to win tonight."
For the game, Emme Goforth had two hits, drove in three runs, and scored a run. Carly Cain had one hit, 3 RBIs, and scored a run. Kaley Harris had two hits, drove in two runs, and scored two runs. Jazlynn Shadoan had three hits, drove in a run, and scored a run. Addison Langford had two hits and scored a run. Jasmine Peavey had one hit, drove in a run, and scored a run. Sarah White had one hit, scored two runs, and drove in a run.
Like the Lady Jumper team, Carly Cain picked up her 20th pitching win on the season in seven innings of work in the circle. Cain struck out three batters.
Somerset (20-11) will travel to Campbellsville on Tuesday and will host Barren County on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
