Lake Cumberland Runners recently presented two Southwestern High School seniors with $500 scholarships. After going through the application process, Kate Golden and Trevor Hansen were each selected by the LCR board to receive the scholarships. Golden plans to continue her education and running career at the University of the Cumberlands, while Hansen will do the same at Campbellsville University.
Golden, Hansen awarded Lake Cumberland Runners scholarships
