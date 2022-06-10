Golden, Hansen awarded Lake Cumberland Runners scholarships

Submitted Photos

Lake Cumberland Runners recently presented two Southwestern High School seniors with $500 scholarships. After going through the application process, Kate Golden (left photo) and Trevor Hansen (right photo) were each selected by the LCR board to receive the scholarships. Golden plans to continue her education and running career at the University of the Cumberlands, while Hansen will do the same at Campbellsville University. Lake Cumberland Runners president Gordon Turner presented the checks to both student athletes.