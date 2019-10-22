Golden, Lady Warriors win at Cave Lake

MONTICELLO - Paced by an individual first-place finish by Southwestern High School sophomore Kate Golden, the Lady Warriors edged out Pulaski County for the girls varsity team title in the Cave Lake Fall Classic.
Southwestern posted a team score of 50 points, which was two points better than Pulaski County's 52 points. Somerset girls placed sixth with 161 points.
Golden covered the 5,000-meter course in a winning time of 20:32, while Pulaski County freshman Alex Cundiff placed second with a time of 21:13.
"We had another great weekend," exclaimed Southwestern girls cross country coach Debbie Carrington. "Kate (Golden) got first and our team narrowly got first by beating out a solid PC team by two points. It was a good day for racing."
Other top local finishers were Southwestern's Madeline Peterson (6th - 21:57), Southwestern's Jasmine Akin (7th - 22:12), Pulaski County's Addison Cundiff (9th - 22:20), Pulaski County's Halana Strunk (16th - 23:32), Southwestern's Allison Taylor (20th - 23:51), Pulaski County's Simi McAlpin (24th - 24:45), Pulaski County's Ashlee Mounce (25th - 24:55), Somerset's Lucy McArthur (26th - 25:13), and Southwestern's Kathryn Carrington (28th - 25:20).
In the boys varsity race, Pulaski County placed third with 107 points, behind Covington Catholic (28) and Corbin (45).Southwestern placed fifth with 154 points and Somerset placed 10th with 259 points.
Southwestern High School freshman Nathanael Turner placed 13th with a time of 17:54, while Pulaski County junior Jeremiah Pierce placed 14th with a clocking of 18:00.
Other top local finishers were Pulaski County's Kannon Cundiff (20th - 18:21), Pulaski County's Eli Gover (26th - 18:37), Southwestern's Trevor Hansen (27th - 18:38), Pulaski County's Bradley Heist (34th - 19:03), Somerset's Joseph Crabtree (40th - 19:28), Pulaski County's Koby Proffitt (41st - 19:35), Southwestern's Brycen Jones (43rd - 19:47), and Pulaski County's Christopher Warren (47th - 19:55).
Pulaski County sixth-grader Maggie Bertram won the girls elementary race with a time of 6:09 for 2,000 meters. Somerset Christian fifth-grader Catherine Hardy placed second with a time of 6:48.
Pulaski County seventh-grader Hannah Murray placed second in the girls middle school race. Pulaski County eighth-grader Camden Tackett placed third in the boys middle school race. Somerset Christian sixth-grader Luke Stringer placed second in the boys elementary race.
All three local varsity cross country teams will be back at Cave Lake this weekend for the Regional Championships
Cave Lake Fall
Classic Local Results
Girls 5k Run CC Varsity
1, 277 Golden, Kate, Southwestern, 20:32.78. 2, 210 Cundiff, Alex, Pulaski County, 21:13.66. 6, 289 Peterson, Madeline, Southwestern, 21:57.11. 7, 269 Akin, Jasmine, Southwestern, 22:12.42. 9, 209 Cundiff, Addison, Pulaski County, 22:20.36. 11, 204 Bruin, Morgan, Pulaski County, 22:40.71. 16, 233 Strunk, Halana, Pulaski County, 23:32.52. 20, 292 Taylor, Allison, Southwestern, 23:51.50. 24, 218 McAlpin, Simi, Pulaski County, 24:45.65. 25, 219 Mounce, Ashlee, Pulaski County, 24:55.73. 26, 249 McArthur, Lucy, Somerset, 25:13.64. 28, 274 Carrington, Kathryn, Southwestern, 25:20.88. 30, 288 Perrin, A.J, Southwestern, 25:30.58. 38, 278 Hansen, Sidney, Southwestern, 26:10.99. 40, 244 Ham, Emily, Somerset, 26:21. 42, 230 Shivel, Aliyah, Pulaski County, 26:33.78. 43, 245 Hernandez, Angelica, Somerset, 26:36.22. 44, 242 Eastham, Clara, Somerset, 26:49.79. 49, 294 Watters, Abigail, Southwestern, 27:17.98. 55, 239 Boots, Kennedy, Somerset, 28:47.78. 61, 281 Jager, Emily, Southwestern, 30:51.76. 68, 272 Bortz, Snow Brooke, Southwestern, 32:53.57.
Boys 5k Run CC Varsity
13, 698 Turner, Nathanael, Southwestern, 17:54.90. 14, 613 Pierce, Jeremiah, Pulaski County, 18:00.35. 20, 590 Cundiff, Kannon, Pulaski County, 18:21.81. 21, 763 Myers, Andrew, Williamsburg, 18:26.13. 40. 26, 598 Gover, Eli, Pulaski County, 18:37.14. 27, 675 Hansen, Trevor, Southwestern, 18:38.28. 34, 602 Heist, Bradley, Pulaski County, 19:03.60. 40, 630 Crabtree, Joseph, Somerset, 19:28.83. 41, 614 Proffitt, Koby, Pulaski County, 19:35.43, 680 Jones, Brycen, Southwestern, 19:47.65. 47, 622 Warren, Christopher, Pulaski County, 19:53.18. 55, 676 Harris, Camden, Southwestern, 20:18.22. 63, 627 Blakeman, Cole, Somerset, 20:54.76. 66, 687 Perrin, Caleb, Southwestern, 21:08.57. 74, 591 Cundiff, Kasen, Pulaski County, 21:26.39. 76, 646 Smith, Will, Somerset, 21:33.44. 79, 635 Gray, Tristan, Somerset, 21:40.68. 92, 626 Back, Hayden, Somerset, 22:19.48. 95, 584 Bradley, Michael, Pulaski County, 22:26.14. 99, 631 Dick, Martin, Somerset, 23:09.23. 102, 696 Thomas, Josh, Southwestern, 23:28.70. 103, 678 Howard, Landon, Southwestern, 23:31.49. 114, 588 Colyer, Timothy, Pulaski County, 24:52.06. 117, 597 Gibaszek, Norman, Pulaski County, 25:40.73.
Girls 3k Run CC Middle School
2, 221 Murray, Hannah, Pulaski County, 13:53.19. 5, 346 Strunk, McKenzie, Pulaski County, 15:31.56. 9, 256 Fisher, Lydia, Somerset Chr, 17:43.48.
Boys 3k Run CC Middle School
3, 621 Tackett, Camden, Pulaski County, 12:38.31. 5, 661 Holland, AJ, Somerset Chr, 12:53.95. 6, 697 Turner, Isaac, Southwestern, 12:55.55. 7, 649 Baker, Gabe, Somerset Chr, 12:57.78. 8, 619 Stamper, Logan, Pulaski County, 13:12.04. 9, 612 Parmalee, Jaxon, Pulaski County, 13:13.99. 10, 666 Bortz, Zabrey, Southwestern, 13:54.52. 12, 664 Ruble, Tristin, Somerset Chr, 14:32.08. 13, 671 Epperson, Griffin, Southwestern, 14:37.80. 18, 656 Edens, Isaac, Somerset Chr, 16:18.62. 19, 625 Adkisson, Robert, Somerset, 18:15.99. 20, 679 Jager, Benji, Southwestern, 18:24.34. 23, 654 Brainard, Ethan, Somerset Chr, 19:58.94. 24, 655 Burton, Zack, Somerset Chr, 21:51.76.
Girls 2000 Meter Run CC Elementary
1, 203 Bertram, Maggie, Pulaski County, 6:09.42. 2, 260 Hardy, Catherine, Somerset Chr, 6:48.92. 5, 207 Cook, Gracyn, Pulaski County, 7:13.47. 8, 284 Nichols, Kyra, Southwestern, 7:28.21. 9, 261 Hardy, Claire, Somerset Chr, 7:29.71. 11, 220 Murray, Adalynn, Pulaski County, 7:32.99. 12, 258 Gregory, Kisha, Somerset Chr, 7:39.79. 14, 225 Richardson, Aubrey, Pulaski County, 7:51.94. 16, 266 Meadows, Kendyl, Somerset Chr, 7:58.63. 18, 270 Atwood, Abigail, Southwestern, 8:08.60. 19, 213 Hamilton, Scarlett, Pulaski County, 8:08.91. 20, 205 Burton, Gracie, Pulaski County, 8:09.23. 21, 283 Ledbetter, Bailey, Southwestern, 8:09.62. 24, 216 Landon, Sofia, Pulaski County, 8:16.97. 25, 235 Williams, Lily, Pulaski County, 8:17.58. 26, 212 Gill, Lucy, Pulaski County, 8:18.29. 27, 262 Hardy, Rachel, Somerset Chr, 8:21.65. 30, 280 Hayes, Isabella, Southwestern, 8:33.74. 31, 273 Branscum, Natalee, Southwestern, 8:36.10. 33, 251 Shrum, Bella, Somerset, 8:40.07. 35, 253 Brown, Lilly, Somerset Chr, 8:41.32. 38, 206 Compton, Maime, Pulaski County, 8:49.04. 39, 263 Hensley, Ava, Somerset Chr, 8:50.47. 40, 254 Dixon, Asylinn, Somerset Chr, 8:52.15. 42, 293 Turner, Caroline,Southwestern, 9:02.12. 43, 237 Beard, Jillian, Somerset, 9:03.96. 44, 264Martin, Kaia, Somerset Chr, 9:09.31. 46, 208 Crockett, Naomi, Pulaski County, 9:20.02. 47, 267 Petitt, Leighton, Somerset Chr, 9:22.36. 48, 297 Woodall, Morgan, Southwestern, 9:27.09. 49, 279 Hayes, Chloe, Southwestern, 9:29.90. 50, 282 Kelly, Emily, Southwestern, 9:34.29. 51, 226 Richardson, Ella, Pulaski County, 9:39.17. 52, 222 Padgett, Alivia, Pulaski County, 9:42.21. 53, 285 Nichols, Raylee, Southwestern, 9:45.22. 54, 214 Harris, Piper, Pulaski County, 9:47.06. 55, 265 Meadows, Averi, Somerset Chr, 9:48.82. 56, 276 Denham, Elizabeth, Southwestern, 9:49.75. 57, 224 Purcell, Emily, Pulaski County, 10:01.95. 60, 234 Unthank, Sara, Pulaski County, 10:10.79. 61, 259 Gregory, Misha, Somerset Chr, 10:11.82. 63, 247 Lively, Laikin, Somerset, 10:21.89. 64, 217 Martin, Emma, Pulaski County, 10:29.18. 65, 257 Gregory, Cheyenne, Somerset Chr, 10:35.79. 66, 275 Cox, Reese, Southwestern, 10:45.81. 68, 236 Adkisson, Vickie, Somerset, 10:53.48. 69, 252 Bartholomew, Kate, Somerset Chr, 10:54.10. 75, 248 Lively, Laurel, Somerset, 11:17.88. 77, 202 Andrus, Makenna, Pulaski County, 11:23.54. 78, 238 Beard, Jocelyn, Somerset, 11:26.03. 79, 255 Dowell, Kalli Jo, Somerset Chr, 11:32.09. 80, 232 Stevens, Caity, Pulaski County, 11:39.63. 81, 243 Edwards, Anni, Somerset, 11:58.92. 82, 240 Boots, Peyton, Somerset, 12:02.55. 83, 227 Richardson, Scarlet, Pulaski County, 12:07.93. 85, 290 Siggers, Isabella, Southwestern, 12:19.51. 86, 223 Phelps, Ayana, Pulaski County, 12:21.02. 88, 229 Ross, Layla, Pulaski County, 14:29.28.
Boys 2000 Meter Run CC Elementary
2, 665 Stringer, Luke, Somerset Chr, 6:21.98. 3, 658 Hardy, James, Somerset Chr, 6:25.80. 4, 645 Prather, Noah, Somerset, 6:29.27. 5, 492 Perdue, Braden, Cumberland Co, 6:30.84. 7, 650 Ball, Keller, Somerset Chr, 6:34.68. 8, 693 Reynolds, Mason, Southwestern, 6:35.19. 9, 644 Neikirk, Cooper, Somerset, 6:35.85. 10, 620 Stogdsdill, Jackson, Pulaski County, 6:36.26. 12, 648 Baker, Caleb, Somerset Chr, 6:46.25. 13, 618 Smith, Zavian, Pulaski County, 6:47.75. 15, 772 Ousley, Luke, Pulaski County, 6:53.09. 17, 611 Owens, John, Pulaski County, 6:59.27. 19, 605 Hensley, Isaiah, Pulaski County, 7:01.02. 55. 22, 692 Reynolds, Andrew, Southwestern, 7:04.94. 24, 638 Hoseclaw, Samuel, Somerset, 7:07.13. 25, 609 Leigh, Hudson, Pulaski County, 7:10.70. 26, 647 Underwood, Cameron, Somerset, 7:14.14. 28, 689 Phelps, Tyler, Southwestern, 7:19.82. 29, 681 Kelly, Drew, Southwestern, 7:22.07. 31, 608 Leigh, Blake, Pulaski County, 7:23.70. 34, 662 Roach, A J, Somerset Chr, 7:27.90. 35, 589 Cook, Winston, Pulaski County, 7:29.55. 36, 669 Cole, David, Southwestern, 7:33.05. 38, 606 Hutchinson, Eyan, Pulaski County, 7:35.66. 39, 641 McArthur, Quinn, Somerset, 7:37.49. 42, 583 Baird, Finn, Pulaski County, 7:41.82. 43, 674 Hansen, Brady, Southwestern, 7:44.54. 44, 637 Hoseclaw, Porter, Somerset, 7:45.66. 45, 587 Burdine, Thomas, Pulaski County, 7:47.55. 46, 660 Hogan, Trey, Somerset Chr, 7:48.14. 47, 582 Andrus, Gage, Pulaski County, 7:48.85. 51, 682 Masten, Eli, Southwestern, 7:54.79. 53, 657 Eldridge, Christian, Somerset Chr, 7:55.50. 54, 677 Helton, Cooper, Southwestern, 7:59.24. 56, 632 Dopp, Joey, Somerset, 8:05.72. 57, 695 Snyder, Holden, Southwestern, 8:06.49. 58, 633 Gehring, Parker, Somerset, 8:06.82. 60, 601 Harris, John Parker, Pulaski County, 8:09.46. 62, 586 Broyles, Aden, Pulaski County, 8:14.36. 63, 688 Phelps, Tripp, Southwestern, 8:14.82. 64, 704 Wilson, Jaxon, Southwestern, 8:17.14. 65, 694 Snyder, Hayden, Southwestern, 8:22.49. 67, 623 Warren, James, Pulaski County, 8:23.48. 69, 634 Gehring, Wilson, Somerset, 8:24.74. 71, 610 Murray, Isaac, Pulaski County, 8:32.82. 72, 686 Parnell, Caden, Southwestern, 8:33.15. 74, 592 Dixon, Boone, Pulaski County, 8:36.49. 79, 615 Richardson, Parker, Pulaski County, 8:49.57. 81, 599 Hamilton, Graham, Pulaski County, 8:55.13. 83, 624 York, Nicholas, Pulaski County, 8:58.29. 84, 659 Hogan, Charlie, Somerset Chr, 8:58.60. 87, 594 Elliott, Alex, Pulaski County, 9:04.54.89, 643 Mullins, Griffin, Somerset, 9:12.67. 90, 691 Proffitt, Brady, Southwestern, 9:17.05. 91, 702 Weaver, Gage, Southwestern, 9:19.47. 93, 668 Burton, Jakob, Southwestern, 9:23.06. 94, 670 Cole, Matthew, Southwestern, 9:34.71. 95, 683 Masten, Samuel, Southwestern, 9:35.45. 96, 628 Burnett, Jack, Somerset, 9:37.35. 97, 690 Pratt, Eli, Southwestern, 9:37.70. 98, 593 Dixon, Bracken, Pulaski County, 9:38.06. 99, 651 Bartholomew, Maddox, Somerset Chr, 9:38.40. 100, 629 Burnett, Luke, Somerset, 9:41.39. 101, 596 Gibaszek, Luke, Pulaski County, 9:43.24. 102, 673 Hammond, Brady, Southwestern, 9:56.09. 103, 684 Nichols, Luke, Southwestern, 9:56.98. 107, 617 Simmerman, Owen, Pulaski County, 10:38.95. 110, 672 Hall, Brycen, Southwestern, 11:30.21. 112, 653 Brainard, Dane, Somerset Chr, 11:44.31. 114, 701 Watters, Zach, Southwestern, 12:38.11. 118, 700 Warf, Gabriel, Southwestern, 16:15.53.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.