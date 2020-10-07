Wayne County High School junior Gehrig Sexton (left) and Somerset High School senior Kannon Tucker (right) qualified for the final round of the KHSAA State Golf Tournament, on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tucker fired rounds of 76 and 79 to finish with a 36-hole total of 155, and tied for 30th place. Sexton fired two rounds of 80 to finish with a 36-hole total of 160 strokes, and tied for 40th place. Wayne County's Gage Gregory shot a 18-hole score of 83, and Somerset 's Jacob Stevens fires a 93. Cooper's Rylan Wotherspoon and Marshall County's Jay Nimmo tied for the lead with 36-hole scores of 141. Nimmo won the playoff.
Golfers Sexton and Tucker make state tourney final cut
Somerset senior Kannon Tucker fired a 36-hole total of 155, while Wayne County junior Gehrig Sexton shot a160
