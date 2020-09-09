Good Grace-ious

Somerset High School sophomore Grace Bruner spent her entire freshman year watching the Lady Jumpers' soccer games from the sidelines, after sustaining an ACL injury.
In her first varsity soccer game of her career, on Tuesday night, Grace Bruner scored a game-high five goals and had two assists in the Lady Jumpers' season-opening 9-1 win over Casey County at Clara Morrow Field.
"It was great to finally get to play, I missed it so much and I am glad to be playing again," a happy Grace Bruner exclaimed after the game. "I missed the game and I appreciate it so much more after my injury."
Grace Bruner scored her first goal at the 10-minute mark when she broke free from midfield to net a short-range shot. Six minutes later, Bruner scored again in the same fashion as her first goal.
Right before the halftime horn sounded, Grace Bruner secured her hat trick after making a tackle from 30 yards out and working the ball into the penalty box for her third score.
At the 44-minute mark, Grace Bruner scored at goal off an assist by Jolie May. In the 61st minute, Grace Bruner worked the ball through traffic up the middle for a short-range shot.
"I would have loved to had her on the field last season," Somerset girls soccer coach Steve Watkins stated. "But in her first game back, she has 5 goals and a couple of assists. She is one of those players that finds a way to score, she knows how to produce, and it is exciting seeing her and her sister playing out on the field together."
In just over two minutes into the contest, Somerset sophomore Kate Bruner scored from medium range after getting an assist from her sister Grace Bruner.
Sophomore Jolie May scored on a free kick at the 32-minute mark. May sent the ball over the keeper's head on a 30-yard bomb.
At the 39-minute mark, Somerset senior Madison Ruble scored in an open net after getting a well-defended pass from Grace Bruner.The Lady Jumpers went into the half with a 6-0 lead.
Ruble found the back of the net again at the 75-minute mark in the final score of the game. After the Lady Rebels were accessed a handball penalty in the box, Ruble scored on the penalty kick.
"A lot of these players have sat under the shadows of the past two graduating classes, and now these girls are ready to step into their roles of being our identity as players here at Somerset. Our squad is small, but I like all 17 players on our team and I feel comfortable in playing them all."
The Lady Jumpers took 30 shots in the game, compared to Casey County's five shots.
Somerset (1-0) will host Wayne County on Thursday, Sept. 10, at Clara Morrow Field.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
