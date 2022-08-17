Grace Baptist Church hosted the annual Pack the Pantry Four-Mile Relay Race over the weekend in Somerset.
In the 2022 edition of the relay race, there were 111 relay teams that competed in the event. There were 40 coed teams, 39 female teams, and 32 male teams.
The top coed team of the day was the pair of Emily Liddle and Cooper Wasson, who finished the race in a time of 21:28. The pair’s name was Kenya Keep Up?
Chloe West and Clay Hogue, of Donut Make Me Beat You, claimed the runner-up spot in the coed division with a clocking of 23:27. Ashlyn Liddle and Matthew Crawford (Ash and the ‘Stache) came home in third.
In the female division, the Trail Blazers (Riley James and Evelyn Gullett) took the top spot with a time of 25:05. Alex Cundiff and Maggie Bertram, of Alex and Maggie, finished second (25:26). The Slow Pokes, Addison Cundiff and Hannah Murray, crossed the line in the third spot.
The winning team of the male division was Nathanael Turner and Jacob Tapscott (Turner and Tapscott), who had a winning time of 21:48. Possum Kickers (Jacob Widdle and Will Gullett) grabbed the second spot with a clocking of 21:52. Zabrey Bortz and Caleb Perrin, of First Place, took home the third position with a time of 23:12.
This year’s event was another great race in the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Proceeds from the race went to God’s Food Pantry, which is a local food bank that helps feed the families in the Somerset-Pulaski County area.
After a few weeks off, the next race in the run/walk series will be the Lake Cumberland Half & 10K. Both races will be held on Saturday, September 10th. The half marathon will start at 7:30 AM and the 10K race will get underway at 8:15 AM.
To sign up, please visit the Lake Cumberland Runners website. Participants can receive a percentage off of the entry fee by using the code CJSPORTS at checkout.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.