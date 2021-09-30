Grace Bruner, Isabella McKenzie light up Clara Morrow

In their final game at Clara Morrow Field this season, the Somerset High School girls soccer team made the most of it with a dominate 10-0, 57-minute mercy rule win over Garrard County High School on Thursday.
Somerset junior Grace Bruner scored four goals for the 'haul', while her freshman teammate Isabella McKenzie scored three goals for the 'hat trick'. Meanwhile, junior Kate Bruner scored two goals and was credited with three assists. Junior Jolie May scored the other goal for the Lady Jumpers.
"Isabella (McKenzie) is something to be excited about, because we will have her back for several more years," Somerset High School girls soccer coach Steve Watkins stated. "We really got a great freshman class with her, Tori (Robertson), and Bella (Gregory)."
Grace Bruner scored her first gaol in the seventh minute off an assist from her sister Kate Bruner. The Bruner duo teamed up again in the 31st minute when Kate Bruner passed off to Grace Bruner, who scored inside the penalty box.
Grace Bruner picked up her 'hat trick' with six minutes still remaining in the first half. Kate Bruner passed off a ball that was blocked by a Garrard County defender, but Grace Bruner retrieved the ball and scored on a short-range crossing shot. Grace Bruner got her 'haul' in the 52nd minute off an assist from junior Reina Wesley inside the penalty box.
Isabella McKenzie scored her three goals in the second half, with the last two coming within the last two minutes of the match. McKenzie scored her first goal in the 50th-minute after she picked up a loose ball in the penalty box.
In the 55th minute, Kate Bruner passed off to McKenzie - who scored on a crossing shot in the penalty box. Two minutes later, McKenzie struck again when she scored her 'hat trick' off a mid-range shot from the left side of the box to finish the game at 10-0.
Kate Bruner scored the first goal of the game in third minute. McKenzie found Kate Bruner in the box and she hit a short-range crossing shot. In the 39th minute, Kate Bruner intercepted a keeper clearing to score on a mid-range crossing shot.
Jolie May scored her lone goal in the 53rd minute on a long-range shot that flew by the Lady Lions' keeper.
For the match, Grace Bruner had 14 shot attempts, McKenzie had six attempts, May had six attempts, and Kate Bruner had four attempts. Somerset outshot Garrard County 37 to 2.
Somerset's lone seniors Lainey Barnett and Rachael Tomlinson played their final game at Clara Morrow Field.
"As a unit this is some of the best and unselfish soccer that we have had, and all that comes from our seniors - Lainey Barnett and Rachael Tomlinson," Watkins stated. "Our seniors really work to implement an attitude and a spirit about 'team first'. Not once has it been about them, but they have earned one of the best records Somerset has had in a long time. Rachel and Lainey are awesome people and I am going to miss them both."
Somerset (15-2) will travel to Frederick Douglass High School on Friday for their regular season finale. The Lady Jumpers will play in the 47th District Tournament Finals on Monday, Oct. 4.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
