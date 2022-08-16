Grace Bruner named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Grace Bruner has been named the Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week. Although Somerset's first soccer game was canceled before it could be completed, Bruner scored a hat trick within the first half before the game was called in her first sports action since sustaining an injury early this year.
Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation
