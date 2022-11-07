Grace Bruner named Player of the Year

Grace Bruner
Somerset High School senior Grace Bruner has been named the Commonwealth Journal Girls' Soccer Player of the Year for 2022. After a major knee injury at the beginning of the year during basketball season, Bruner would recover and help lead the Jumpers to a historic season where they would eventually fall to West Jessamine in the 12th Region Championship. Bruner scored 24 goals and had eight assists as well. This is the third straight All-County team for Bruner after missing her freshman year due to injury as well.
Tori Robertson
Sophomore Tori Robertson has been named to the All-County Team for the second straight year. Robertson led the charge for the Jumpers in the midfield but was played in multiple positions throughout the season. She was second on the team in goals scored with 18 and also led the team in assists with 11.
Jolie May
Senior Jolie May also made the All-County Team from the Jumpers for the third straight season. Although her goal production was down, only three for the season along with three assists, May was a consistent defensive presence for Somerset, most of the time being trusted to guard the opposing team's best striker.
Carinne Souders
Senior Carinne Souders made her third straight All-County Team and was once again one of the top players in the area after winning Player of the Year in her sophomore season. Souders scored 21 goals to lead her team this season but also took a giant step forward in her passing ability, dishing out 26 assists to not only lead the area but also placing her ninth in the state.
Ashlan Cunnagin
Senior Ashlan Cunnagin makes her first All-County Team after taking a massive leap in her final varsity season. Cunnagin was a force for the Warriors, ranking second on the team with 15 goals while also having nine assists.
Jadyn Campbell
Senior Jadyn Campbell also makes her first All-County Team in her final varsity season. Campbell famously scored the goal last season in double overtime to send the Warriors to the region championship and really found her confidence this year, ranking third on the team in goals scored with 14 while also having the second-most assists with 12.
Maddie Sexton
Senior Maddie Sexton makes her fourth-straight All-County Team by leading the local area in goals scored with 26. Sexton has improved each season for the Maroons and helped lead them to the region tournament once again, and she also had five assists this season.
Allie Sexton
Senior Allie Sexton also makes the All-County Team alongside her sister, with this being the third straight selection for Allie. She was second on the team in goals scored with 17, while she also led the team with seven assists.
Audrey Jasper
Senior Audrey Jasper makes her second All-County Team appearance on the back of a great year in the goal in which she 157 saves and seven shutouts, while only allowing 39 goals.
Honorable Mention
Somerset: Freshman Haley Combs and senior Kayleigh Bartley
Southwestern: Seniors Lauren Tyler and Haylee Flynn
Pulaski: Junior Lexi Lawless and sophomore Simi McAlpin
