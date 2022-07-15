Grace Bruner's senior year comeback

Suffering an injury for any athlete is a tough setback both mentally and physically, but to have it come during the middle of a so-far successful season is even more rough. That's what happened to then-junior at Somerset High School Grace Bruner, as she suffered a season-ending injury in the 21-22 high school basketball season. Her outlook always stayed positive, however, and with her now being cleared for sports activity, I had the chance to catch up with her and ask her about the recovery process.
I first asked her what the injury she suffered was, where she told me she tore both her ACL and PLC, both located in the knee. Suffering just one of these injuries would be terrible enough, but tearing both at the same time is absolutely awful. These knee injuries typically vary from athlete to athlete depending on the sport they are in.
Moving on, we talked about how it felt being injured in the middle of basketball season, where she told me, "It was so hard to get hurt in the middle of the season. I knew exactly what had happened when I got injured. We had this new dynamic coach and we were all working toward our team goals then there I was left sitting on the sidelines."
Bruner went on to say, "Even though I was sidelined, I still learned so much from our new coaches and players that I didn't know about the game before I got hurt. I was so proud of everything the team was able to accomplish though. They really came together and progressed the whole season." Somerset girl's basketball team were able to win a district title this past season, with Grace Bruner cheering on and learning the entire time while she was on the bench.
When asked about her goals for her senior season, she stated that she wants to play collegiate basketball so she really hopes she can have a standout basketball season. She also went on to say, "My goals are always the same, I want to be the best I can be and I also want all of the teams I am on to be the best they can be, always."
Continuing on, Grace said, "Winning District and Region are two big goals I want my teams to accomplish this year. I would also love to win the All A Region and play in the state tournament as well."
She also had the following to say about being able to play with her twin sister Kate in both of their senior seasons: "I am happy to be back out there with Kate. I think being able to do this with my twin sister is huge. We know everything about each other and I feel like that helps the team chemistry. I want as much success for my sister as I want for myself."
For fun, I also asked Grace who she believed the better athlete was, herself or her sister. She remarked to me, "Kate is, I believe she is more naturally athletic than I am. I tend to put more hours in outside of our team practices so I can play at her level. I am just so happy to be able to be back out there with her on the field and on the court."
Grace concluded by saying, "Myself and Kate have played most sports together for our whole lives and this is our last ride together." Grace is a fantastic athlete along with her twin sister Kate and they represent Somerset High School very well. After such a horrible injury, it will be great to see Grace back out there where she belongs playing the sports she loves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.