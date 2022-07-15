Grace Bruner's senior year comeback

Weather Alert

...LOCALLY DENSE RIVER VALLEY FOG THIS MORNING... Fog has developed in river valleys early this morning and is dense at some locations. Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing travel conditions. Visibility will be reduced to a quarter mile or less in spots. Be sure to slow down, use only low beam headlights, and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination this morning. The fog should quickly dissipate in most locations by 9 AM.