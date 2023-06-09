Somerset High School junior Grace Burgess and Pulaski County High School junior Lexi Lawless have been named the Commonwealth Journal Co-Track Athletes of the Year.
Burgess won two region titles in both the long jump and triple jump, as well as second place finishes in the high jump and as part of the Somerset girls’ 4x100m relay team. At state, Burgess placed fourth in both the long jump and triple jump to medal in both events, as well as placing 11th in the high jump.
Lawless won a total of three region championships, claiming both the discus and the shot put events as well as being a part of Pulaski’s region-winning 4x100m relay team. She also placed second as part of Pulaski’s 4x200m relay team. At state, Lawless placed fifth in both the discus and shot put, and had finishes of 10th and 17th in the 4x100m and 4x200m relays respectively.
T.J. Colyer
The Pulaski County senior won the 110m hurdles for the Maroons at the region track meet and was also a part of the winning 4x200m relay team. Colyer also placed third in the long jump and placed second with the 4x100m relay team. At state, Colyer placed 17th in the 110m hurdles and placed 12th and 13th respectively in the 4x100m and 4x200m relays.
Clint Woods
Another Pulaski County senior, Woods won the 200m dash at the region track meet for the Maroons. He also placed second as part of the 4x100m relay team and second in the high jump. Woods was 18th in the 200m dash at state and placed 12th as part of the Maroons’ 4x100m relay team.
Logan Stamper
Stamper, a sophomore at Pulaski, won the boys’ triple jump at region and was also a part of the winning 4x200m relay team. At state, Stamper finished 21st in the triple jump and 13th in the 4x200m relay.
Grayson Turner
The senior from Somerset and last year’s Track Athlete of the Year, Turner placed third in the long jump after battling injuries throughout the latter half of the season. Turner then improved on that placing in the state meet by finishing in second place.
Honorable Mention
Somerset sophomore Isabella McKenzie placed second in the 400m dash, fourth in the 200m dash, second on the 4x100m relay team and third on the 4x400m relay team at the region track meet. McKenzie placed 12th in the 400m dash and 15th on the 4x400m relay team at state.
Somerset junior Reese Blakeman placed second in the pole vault at the region track meet and fourth as part of the 4x400m relay team. Blakeman finished 11th in the pole vault at state.
Southwestern senior Jadyn Campbell finished second in the 300m hurdles and fifth in the 100m hurdles at region, as well as third as part of the 4x400m relay team and fourth as part of the 4x100m relay team.
Southwestern senior Preston Frost came in second in the 300m hurdles at the regional track meet and was a part of the second place 4x400m relay team and third place 4x200m relay team. Frost then went on to place 13th in the 300m hurdles at state and was a part of the 18th place 4x400m relay team.
Pulaski County senior Kannon Cundiff placed second in the 800m at the region track meet and achieved a time under two minutes.
Pulaski County senior Barek Williams placed second in the triple jump and sixth in the long jump at the region track meet.
Southwestern senior Caleb Perrin placed third in the 1600m and fifth in the 800m at region. He was also a part of the second place 4x400m relay team and the fifth place 4x800m relay team. At state, Perrin finished 12th in the 800m and 21st in the 1600m. He also placed 18th as part of the 4x400m relay team.
Pulaski County senior Alex Cundiff placed second in the 800m at region and was a part of the first place 4x800m relay team for the Maroons. She also was on the fifth place 4x400m relay team. At state, Cundiff placed 22nd in the 800m and as part of the 4x800m relay team placed 11th.
