Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&