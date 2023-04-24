The Lake Cumberland Classic, hosted by Somerset High School, was held over the weekend, with Somerset, Southwestern and Pulaski County performing fairly well over the course of Saturday’s events. Somerset junior Grace Burgess was named the girls’ MVP of the event, winning 26 points along with two events.
In the boys’ 100m dash, Pulaski sophomore Tristan Weddle finished in fourth place with a time of 11.61. Somerset junior Cameron Mccaskill came in 18th place with a time of 12.28. Southwestern junior Ben Coomer finished in 20th place with a time of 12.62. Other local finishers included Pulaski senior Cayden Lancaster in 13th with a time of 12.03 and Southwestern sophomore Braxton Walters in 21st with a time of 12.63.
In the boys’ 200m dash, Southwestern freshman Dashaun Sejour was the top local finisher in 12th with a time of 24.72, while Somerset’s Mccaskill finished in 14th with a time of 25.23. Other finishers included Southwestern junior Kameron Cox in 15th with a time of 25.28 and Somerset sophomore Bryson Stone in 20th with a time of 27.73.
In the boys’ 400m dash, Pulaski sophomore Logan Stamper finished third in a time of 53.69, while Southwestern junior Victor Colyer finished right behind him in fourth with a time of 53.85. Somerset’s Stone finished 16th with a time of 57.42 and Southwestern’s Walters finished in 19th with a time of 57.55.
Caleb Perrin took home the victory in the boys’ 800m, winning in a time of 2:06.06. Pulaski County sophomore Landon Stevens finished 15th with a time of 2:25.21, while Southwestern junior Zabrey Bortz finished 10th with a time of 2:20.57.
Perrin then won again in the boys’ 1600m, taking home first place with a time of 4:49.21, with Bortz coming in fourth with a time of 4:57.94. Pulaski’s Stevens finished 18th with a time of 5:30.08, while Somerset sophomore John Lackey finished 27th with a time of 5:52.52. Pulaski County junior Jackson Owens came in 21st with a time of 5:39.91.
In the freshman boys’ 1600m, Southwestern’s Drew Kelly was the top local finisher in seventh in a time of 5:23.78, while his teammate, eighth grader Hunter Troxtle, came in 11th with a time of 5:41.52. Pulaski County’s Matthew Wright finished in 13th place with a time of 5:56.09, while Somerset’s Eli Eastham came in 15th with a time of 6:05.55.
In the Division B boys’ 3200m, Somerset’s Lackey finished 17th in a time of 12:35.09, with Southwestern’s Troxtle finishing in 18th with a time of 12:55.06. Southwestern freshman Bryce Bateman finished 21st with a time of 13:12.72, while Pulaski’s Wright finishing 22nd with a time of 13:12.77.
In the boys’ 110m hurdles, Southwestern senior Preston Frost finished seventh in a time of 19.34.
Frost then managed to win the boys’ 300m hurdles, taking home first place with a time of 42.83. Somerset senior Daniel Richardson finished in fourth with a time of 45.02.
Pulaski County took home the victory in the boys’ 4x100m relay, winning in a time of 44.54. Southwestern finished in fifth place with a time of 48.28.
In the boys’ 4x200m relay, Southwestern came in second place, finishing in a time of 1:36.00.
In the freshman boys’ 4x200m relay, Somerset finished third in a time of 1:45.68, while Southwestern came in fourth with a time of 1:45.97.
Southwestern came in second in the boys’ 4x400m relay, finishing in a time of 3:37.11.
Somerset finished third in the freshman boys’ 4x400m relay with a time of 4:21.02, while Southwestern came in fourth with a time of 4:22.78.
In the boys’ 4x800m relay, Somerset came in 11th place with a time of 10:19.33 and Southwestern came right behind them in 12th place, finishing in a time of 10:27.27.
In the boys’ long jump, Pulaski’s Lancaster came in fourth with a distance of 19-06.00, with Somerset senior Grayson Turner finishing in fifth with a distance of 19-03.50. Southwestern senior Jon Cole came in sixth place with a distance of 19-03.00. Other finishers included Somerset freshman Jackson Burgess in 12th place with a distance of 17-08.00 and Southwestern’s Cox in 22nd place with a distance of 12-05.50.
In the boys’ triple jump, Pulaski County senior Barek Williams was the top local finisher in fifth place with a distance of 38-09.00, while his teammate Logan Stamper finished in sixth with a distance of 38-07.00. Somerset’s Turner came in seventh place with a distance of 38-04.00, while his teammate Jackson Burgess came in 11th with a distance of 36-01.00. Southwestern sophomore Broderick Brittle finished 17th with a distance of 33-01.00.
In the boys’ pole vault, Pulaski County junior Mason Horton came in seventh place with a height of 8-00.00. Southwestern freshmen Michael Seiber and Bryce Bateman came in 10th and 11th respectively.
In the boys’ discus, Southwestern junior Nico Pascarella was the top finisher locally in 13th place with a distance of 98-02.00, while his junior teammate Cooper Garmon finished right behind him in 14th. Pulaski freshman Kolten Cain came in 16th with a distance of 86-09.00, while Somerset’s Mccaskill finished 17th with a distance of 84-05.00. Other finishers included Pulaski sophomore Brycedon Brown in 18th with a distance of 80-00.00 and Somerset freshman Braxton Wheeler in 24th with a distance of 68-00.00.
In the boys’ shot put, Pulaski’s Cain finished 13th with a distance of 35-01.00, while Southwestern’s Garmon finished 18th with a distance of 30-10.75. Pulaski’s Brown finished 22nd with a distance of 29-05.75 and Somerset’s Wheeler finished 26th with a distance of 25-02.75.
In the girls’ 100m dash, Pulaski freshman Emma Midden finished in second place with a time of 13.65, with Somerset sophomore Isabella Mckenzie coming in fifth with a time of 13.95. Other local finishers included Pulaski sophomore Emma Coomer in sixth with a time of 14.00, Somerset senior Jolie May in ninth with a time of 14.11 and Southwestern junior Cheyenne Phillips in 29th with a time of 16.48.
In the girls’ 200m dash, Southwestern sophomore Cadie Layne finished 21st in a time of 33.26, while Somerset freshman Lily King finished 24th in a time of 34.82. Southwestern seventh grader Katie Lyons finished 25th with a time of 35.48.
In the girls’ 400m dash, Somerset’s McKenzie finished fifth with a time of 1:05.25, Southwestern freshman Olivia Huff finished seventh in a time of 1:06.35 and Pulaski sophomore Simi McAlpin finished 23rd with a time of 1:18.45. Other finishers included Southwestern sophomore Ansley Mounce in 10th with a time of 1:08.17 and Somerset sophomore Hannaha Boyer in 12th with a time of 1:08.36.
In the girls’ 800m, Pulaski sophomore Addison Cundiff was the top local finisher in second place, finishing in a time of 2:32.63. Southwestern junior Shaye Seiber finished third in a time of 2:34.68, while her senior teammate Kathryn Carrington finished 13th with a time of 2:48.98.
Southwestern’s Seiber finished in second place in the girls’ 1600m, finishing in a time of 5:32.69. Her teammate, seventh grader Shelby Lockard, finished 10th with a time of 6:22.58.
Pulaski County freshman Maggie Bertram won the freshman girls’ 1600m, taking first place in a time of 5:49.34. Southwestern eighth grader Morgan Woodall came in eighth with a time of 7:30.66.
In the girls’ 3200m, Bertram was the top local finisher again, coming in third place with a time of 12:51.57. Southwestern junior Madeline Peterson finished sixth in a time of 13:46.40. Other finishers included Pulaski freshman Gracie Burton in eighth with a time of 14:09.17 and Southwestern’s Carrington in 11th place with a time of 15:14.07.
In the girls’ 100m hurdles, Southwestern senior Jadyn Campbell finished in ninth with a time of 19.44, while her sophomore teammate Ansley Mounce finished in 10th with a time of 20.12.
In the girls’ 300m hurdles, Campbell came in fourth with a time of 51.38, while her seventh grade teammate Shelby Lockard came in eighth place with a time of 53.96.
Somerset came in second place in the girls’ 4x100m relay, finishing in a time of 55.43. Southwestern finished in sixth with a time of 57.71.
In the girls’ 4x200m relay, Somerset came in second again with a time of 1:57.01. Southwestern came in eighth with a time of 2:11.54.
In the girls’ 4x400m relay, Southwestern finished in second place with a time of 4:29.81.
Southwestern came in second again in the girls’ 4x800m relay, finishing in a time of 10:39.68.
Somerset junior Grace Burgess won the girls’ high jump, finishing with a height of 4-08.00. Southwestern’s Huff finished in eighth with a height of 4-00.00.
In the girls’ long jump, Grace Burgess finished in third place with a distance of 15-07.50. Pulaski junior Kenzie Cupp finished in fifth with a distance of 14-04.00. Other finishers included Somerset’s May in ninth with a distance of 14-00.50, Pulaski’s Emma Coomer in 10th with a distance of 13-11.50 and Southwestern’s Madeline Peterson in 20th with a distance of 11-11.50.
Grace Burgess again took home first place in the girls’ triple jump, finishing with a distance of 33-06.00. Pulaski’s Cupp finished in third with a distance of 32-00.00, while Southwestern’s Carrington finished 10th with a distance of 27-07.00.
In the girls’ pole vault, Southwestern sophomore A.j Perrin finished fourth with a height of 7-06.00, while Pulaski junior Lily Hamilton finished sixth with a height of 6-00.00.
Pulaski County junior Lexi Lawless took home the win in the girls’ discus, finishing with a distance of 107-05.00. Her freshman teammate, Shelby Stamper, finished 12th with a distance of 68-09.00. Southwestern freshman Claire Peterson finished 21st with a distance of 45-07.00 while her junior teammate Sia Taylor finished 22nd with a distance of 37-08.00.
Lawless took home the win in the girls’ shot put as well, finishing with a distance of 33-04.50. Other finishers include Southwestern’s Taylor in 14th with a distance of 24-03.50, Pulaski’s Shelby Stamper in 18th with a distance of 22-11.50 and Southwestern’s Claire Peterson in 19th with a distance of 20-08.50.
Pulaski and Southwestern will compete at the Madison Central All-Comers on Tuesday, while Somerset will next compete at the Cardinal Classic hosted by South Laurel on Friday.
