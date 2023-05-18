The Somerset High School track teams competed in the Class A Region 6 Championships on Thursday at the local Joan Spurlock Track Complex. Somerset High School junior Grace Burgess led the way for the Briar Jumpers with two gold medals and scoring over half of her team’s total points.
Burgess won two individual regional titles and tallied a Region 6 meet best of 30 points. She won the girls triple jump with a best of mark of 34’3” and won the girls long jump with a best mark of 15’10”.
Burgess, who is the younger sister of former Lady Jumper state champion Kendall Burgess, placed second in the girls high jump with a best clearance of 4’8”. She was also on the Lady Jumpers’ region runner-up 400-meter relay team.
In the overall team standings, the Somerset girls team placed third in the region with a score of 57 points, with Leslie County winning and Williamsburg placing second. In the boys standings, Somerset placed fourth with 49 points and Williamsburg boys won the team title.
Somerset High School junior Reese Blakeman placed second in the boys pole vault with a best clearance of 11’0”.
Somerset sophomore Isabella McKenzie placed second in the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 63.63. McKenzie placed fourth in the 200 meters with a time of 28.50.
Somerset High School freshman Jackson Burgess placed third in the boys triple jump with a best of 37’6.25”. He also placed eighth in the boys long jump with a best of 17’2”.
Somerset sophomore Bryson Stone placed third in the boys 400-meter dash with a clocking of 56.67.
Somerset High School senior Grayson Turner placed third in the boys long jump with a best of 19’9.5”.
Somerset senior Daniel Richardson placed fourth in the boys 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.13.
Somerset High School eighth-grader Jonas Blakeman placed sixth in the boys pole vault with a best of 8’6”.
Somerset junior Cameron Mccaskill placed sixth in the 100 meters with a time of 12.05. He placed seventh in the 200 meters with a time of 25.03.
Somerset seventh-grader Jaycee Cothron placed sixth in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 21.16. Cothron placed eighth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 61.0 and placed ninth in the 200 meters with a time of 31.61.
Somerset senior Kate Bruner placed seventh in the girls 800-meter run with a time of 2:47.9.
Somerset sophomore Hannaha Boyer placed seventh in the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 13.61.
Somerset seventh-grader Cameron Underwood placed eighth in the boys 1600-meter run with a time of 5:31.5, while sophomore John Lackey placed ninth with a clocking of 5:32.6. Lackey placed ninth in the boys 3200 meters at 12:13.3, and Underwood placed 10th in the 3200 with a time of 12:20.4.
Somerset freshman Jamal Tilley placed ninth in the boys 200 meters with a time of 25.77.
Somerset senior Jolie May placed 10th in the girls 100 meters with a time of 13.74.
The Somerset girls 400-meter relay team of Hannaha Boyer, Jolie May, Isabella Mckenzie, and Grace Burgess placed second with a time of 52.82.
The Somerset girls 1600-meter relay team of Hannaha Boyer, Kate Bruner, Isabella McKenzie, and Grace Bruner placed third with a time of 4:37.7.
The Somerset boys 400-meter relay team of Bryson Church, Jamal Tilley, Daniel Richardson, and Cameron McCaskill placed third with a time of 47.41.
The Somerset boys 1600-meter relay team of Jackson Burgess, Bryson Church, Reese Blakeman, and Bryson Stone placed fourth with a time of 4:01.5.
The Somerset boys 800-meter relay team of Jackson Burgess, Eli Eastham, Bryson Church, and Jamal Tilley placed fourth with a time of 1:42.8.
The Somerset boys 3200-meter relay team of Bryson Stone, John Lackey, Cameron Underwood, and Eli Eastham placed fifth with a time of 9:54.2.
The Somerset girls 800-meter relay team of Hannaha Boyer, Grace Bruner, Kate Bruner, and Jolie May placed fifth with a time of 2:00.6.
