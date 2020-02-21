Grace Taylor signs with the University of the Cumberlands

STEVE CORNELIUS I CJ

Southwestern High School senior Grace Taylor signed to play volleyball at the University of the Cumberlands. Taylor had 282 kills, 90 blocks, 33 digs, and 65 serving aces for the Lady Warriors volleyball team this past season. On hand for her signing was, front row from left, Scott Taylor, Grace Taylor, Jana Taylor, and Pauline Flynn: back row from left, Melissa Gaunce, Connor Crawford, Alex Eaton, and Skip Cottrell.