Southwestern High School senior Grace Taylor signed to play volleyball at the University of the Cumberlands. Taylor had 282 kills, 90 blocks, 33 digs, and 65 serving aces for the Lady Warriors volleyball team this past season. On hand for her signing was, front row from left, Scott Taylor, Grace Taylor, Jana Taylor, and Pauline Flynn: back row from left, Melissa Gaunce, Connor Crawford, Alex Eaton, and Skip Cottrell.
Grace Taylor signs with the University of the Cumberlands
Darrell Hart, age 74, of the Ringgold community, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. Funeral services are pending at this time and will be announced later. Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Darrell Hart.
James "Jim" Ralph Roberts, age 83, of Nancy, KY, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Hospice of Lake Cumberland Jean Waddle Care Center. Visitation will be on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home. His funeral service will be held on Satu…
