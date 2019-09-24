Graeson Mobley scores 4 goals in win over McCreary 

STEARNS - The Pulaski County High School girls soccer team came away with a 10-0 win over McCreary Central this past weekend.
Lady Maroons sophomore Graeson Mobley scored four goals for the pull. Mobley scored in the 44th, 49th, 59th and 66th minutes of the contest. Pulaski County freshman Maddie Sexton scored three goals for the hat trick. Maddie Sexton scored her goals in the 9th, 39th, and 56th minutes of the game.
Freshman Briley New, senior Ashlynn Pennington, and senior Kanisha Price all had one gaol apiece. New scored in the 7th minute, Pennington scored in the 41st minute, and Price scored in the 10th minute.
Price and Maddie Sexton, each had a pair of assists in the game, while Sydney Sexton and Pennington were credited with one assist each.
Pulaski County (9-4-1) played Somerset on Monday at Clara Morrow, and will travel to the Pains Tuesday to play Southwestern.
