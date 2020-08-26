The Grasshoppers prevailed over the Bats,11-7, during season coaches pitch tournament at Burnside Little League. at Cole Park. Grashopper championship team members were, back row from left, Whitney Edwards (dug out mom), Travis Edwards assistant coach, Susanna Todd assistant coach, and T.R. Bishop head coach; middle row from left, Serenity Ping, Kaylin Hendricks, Addi Pickerell, Lexi West, Alexis Bishop, and Bridie Robertson; front row from left, BrantLee Bishop, Trevyn Pence, Jerry Pence, and Everett Robertson.
Grasshoppers win Burnside coach's pitch title
