Grayson Turner and Emily Ham win indoor track state titles

LOUISVILLE – Somerset High School track standouts Grayson Turner and Emily Ham won indoor state titles this past weekend in the Kentucky Track and Cross County Coaches Association Class A State Indoor Track Meet in the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center.
Turner, a Somerset junior, had a busy day by winning a pair of indoor state crowns in the long jump and triple jump. Turner also placed third in the 60-meter hurdles and the 200-meter dash races. Turner won the long jump event with a best of 21'05", and won the triple jump event with a 41'02.25". Turner was clocked at 8.83 in the 60-meter hurdles and 23.33 in the 200 meters.
Ham, a Somerset senior, won her indoor state title in the triple jump with a best mark of 32'07.75". Also, Ham was state runner-up in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 10.53. Ham placed 15th in the 200 meters at 30.28.
Somerset sophomore Grace Burgess had a state runner-up finish in the girls triple jump with a best of 31'06.75". Burgess placed third in the girls high jump with a best of 4'10", placed fifth in the long jump at 13'06", and placed seventh in the 60 meters at 8.67.
Somerset freshman Hannah Boyer placed 10th in the girls 60 meters with a time of 8.87 seconds.
The Somerset girls team placed fourth in the indoor state team standings with 38 points. The Somerset boys team placed sixth overall with 32 points.
Bluegrass United senior Chloe West placed third in the state in the girls 1500 meters with a time of 5:14.4.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
