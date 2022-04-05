Grayson Turner, Chloe West win multiple gold medals at Patriot Games

STANFORD - Several local athletes turned in strong performances in the Lincoln County Patriot Games track meet over the weekend.
Somerset High School junior Grayson Turner won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.51 and won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.69. Turner placed third in the long jump at 20'0", and third in the triple jump at 38'11.25".
Southwestern High School freshman A.J. Perrin won the girls' pole vault event with a best clearance of 6'6".
Southwestern High School senior Giddeon Brainard won the 200 meters with a time of 23.49. Brainard placed fourth in the 100 meters at 11.92.
Southwestern High School junior Caleb Perrin won the 800-meter run in a time of 2:08.2.
Bluegrass United Home School senior Chloe West won the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:40.9. West was also on the Bluegrass United winning 1600-meter relay team.
The Southwestern 800-meter relay team of Ayden Smiddy, Kathryn Carrington, Jadyn Campbell and Bekah Clark won with a time of 1:55.8.
Wayne County High School's Emily Shearer placed second in the 3200 meters at 13:59.9, and Nathanael Turner placed third in the 1600 at 5:02.3.
Other top performers for Southwestern were Bekah Clark second in 400 meters at 64.76 and fourth in 100 meters at 13.92, Jiwoo Han fifth in 1600 meters at 6:36.8, Morgan Woodall fourth in 3200 meters at 16:13.9, Jadyen Campbell second 300 hurdles at 53.47, Ayden Smiddy third in high jump at 4'6", Kathryn Carrington fifth in triple jump at 26'7.75", Caleb Perrin fifth in the 400 meters at 54.73, Preston Frost second in the 300 hurdles at 47.84 and fifth in the 110 hurdles at 19.14, Tristan Weddle fifth in triple jump at 32'7", Christian Kelly fourth in discus at 108'04", Nico Pascarella fifth in discus at 99'08", and Brody Perkins fifth in shot put at 36'7" .
Other top Somerset performers were Hannaha Boyer fifth in 100 meters at 13.98, and Sophie Barnes fourth in 300 hurdles at 54.56.
The Southwestern 3200-meter relay team of Trevor Hansen, Isaac Turner, Zabrey Bortz, and Caleb Perrin placed second with a time of 9:01.9.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.