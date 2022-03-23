Grayson Turner, Clint Woods shine at SHS All-Comers

A large turn-out converged on the Somerset High School Joan Spurlock Track Complex for the SHS All-Comers track meet on Tuesday.
Pulaski County High School junior Clint Woods and Somerset High School junior Grayson Turner led the way with multiple individual wins.
Turner won three individual events on the day. Turner turned in a personal best 15.12 to win the 110-meter hurdles. Turner won the long jump with a best distance of 20'09", and won the triple jump with a best mark of 42'11.25".
Woods won the 100-meter dash, with a personal best time of 10.78, and won the 200-meter dash, with another personal best clocking of 22.27.
For Somerset, Emily Ham won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.89 and Lucy McArthur won the pole vault at 7'0".
For Pulaski County, Abbee Comer won the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.36, Maggie Bertram won the 3200-meter run at 12:39.9, and Lexi Lawless won the shot put with a best of 31'04".
For Southwestern, Caleb Perrin won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:04.3, and Preston Frost won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.68.
Other top performances for Pulaski County were Abbee Comer - 2nd in 100 meters, Emma Coomer - 3rd in 100 meters, Alex Cundiff - 2nd in 800 meters, Lily Hamilrton - 3rd in pole vault, Lexi Lawless - 2nd in discus, Cade Sullivan - 3rd in 100 meters, Kannon Cundiff - 2nd in 800 meters, Tyler Wilkinson - 2nd in 110 hurdles, T.J. Colyer - 3rd in long jump, and Logan Corson - 3rd in pole vault.
Other top performances for Somerset were Grace Burgess - 2nd in long jump, Emily Ham - 2nd in triple jump, and Guy Bailey - 2nd in 300 hurdles.
Other top performances for Southwestern were Bekah Clark - 2nd in 400 meters, Kate Golden - 3rd in 1600 meters, Madeline Peterson - 3rd in 3200 meters, Jadyn Campbell - 2nd in 300 hurdles, A.J. Perrin - 2nd in pole vault, Giddeon Brainard - 2nd in 100 meters and 2nd in 200 meters, Caleb Perrin - 2nd in 1600 meters, Trevor Hansen - 3rd in 1600 meters, Zabrey Bortz - 3rd in 3200 meters, and Preston Frost - 3rd in 110 hurdles.
Winning relay teams for Pulaski County were girls 3200 meters - Addison Cundiff, Hannah Murray, Maggie Bertram, and Alex Cundiff; girls 800 meters - Anna Farmer, Alex Cundiff, Abbee Coomer, and Simi McAlpin; girls 400 meters - Abbee Coomer, Aubrey Richardson, Kenzie Cupp, and Emma Coomer; and boys 400 meters - Clint Woods, Cade Sullivan, Barek Williams, and T. J. Colyer.
Winning relay team for Southwestern was girls 1600 meters - Bekah Clark, Ayden Smiddy, Jadyn Campbell, and Kate Golden.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
