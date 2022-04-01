Grayson Turner, Clint Woods win multiple events at South Laurel

LONDON – Somerset High School junior Grayson Turner and Pulaski County High School junior Clint Woods both won multiple individual events at the South Laurel High School All-Comers track meet on Tuesday.
Turner won the long jump event with a best mark of 20'10", and won the triple jump at 41'03". Turner also placed second in the 100 meters with a time of 11.26.
Woods won the 100 meters with a time of 11.05, and won the 200 meters with a time of 23.36. Woods was also on the Pulaski County winning 400-meter relay team.
Pulaski County sophomore Abbee Coomer won the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 13.10.
Somerset sophomore Grace Burgess won the girls triple jump with a best of 32'03.5".
Southwestern senior Kate Golden won the 3200-meter run with a time of 12:05.8.
Southwestern junior Ayden Smiddy won the girls high jump with a best clearance of 4'08". Smiddy placed fourth in the 200-meter dash at 28.80.
Other top performers for Pulaski County were Alex Cundiff - 2nd 800 meters, Maggie Bertram - 2nd 3200 meters, Lexi Lawless - 2nd in shot put and 2nd in discus, Tyler Wilkinson - 2nd 110 hurdles, and T.J. Colyer - 3rd long jump.
Other top performers for Southwestern were Bekah Clark - 4th 400 meters, Jadyn Campbell - 2nd 300 hurdles, A.J. Perrin - 4th pole vault, Giddeon Brainard - 2nd in 200 meters and 4th in 100 meters, Victor Colyer - 3rd 400 meters, Caleb Perrin - 3rd 800 meters, Trevor Hansen - 2nd in 3200 meters and 3rd in 1600 meters, and Preston Frost - 2nd 300 hurdles.
Other top performers for Somerset were Isabella Mckenzie - 3rd 400 meters, Emily Ham - 2nd in 100 hurdles and 3rd in triple jump, Pearl Wonn - 2nd pole vault, and Lucy McArthur - 3rd pole vault.
The Southwestern boys 800-meter relay team of Giddeon Brainard, Victor Colyer, Tanner Wright, and Preston Frost won with a time of 1:35.9.
The Pulaski County girls 400-meter relay team of Abbee Coomer, Emma Coomer, Kenzie Cupp, amd Simi McAlpin won with a time of 53.4.
The Pulaski County boys 400-meter relay team of T.J. Colyer, Clint Woods, Cade Sullivan, and Barek Williams won with a time of 45.37.
The Southwestern girls 1600-meter relay team of Bekah Clark, Jadyn Campbell, Ayden Smiddy, and Kate Golden won with a time of 4:32.0.
The Southwestern girls 3200-meter relay team of Kate Golden, Jiwoo Han, Madeline Peterson, and Bekah Clark placed second.
The Pulaski County girls 800-meter relay team of Alex Cundiff, Anna Farmer, Abbee Coomer, and Aubrey Richardson placed second.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
