Grayson Turner, Emily Ham gun for Class A state track titles

LEXINGTON – The Somerset High School track team will finish up their 2022 campaign on Thursday in the KHSAA Class A State Track Meet at the University of Kentucky. Somerset junior Grayson Turner and senior Emily Ham will head the list of Briar Jumpers with excellent chances to claim state crowns.
Turner has the best mark in the state in Class A in the triple jump at 42'11.25", which is over a foot better than his nearest competitor. Turner has the second fastest time in the state in the 110-meter hurdles at 15.12, has the third best mark in the long jump at 20'10", has the third fastest regional-qualifying time in the state in the 100-meter dash at 11.18.
Turner garnered four individual regional titles (100 meters, 110 hurdles, long jump, and triple jump) last week and scored a meet-high perfect 40 points. Turner just missed out on winning two state crowns last year in the Class A State track meet with two state runner-up silver medals.
Last year in the Class A state track meet, Turner was state runner-up in the long jump with a best mark of 21'0.75", was runner-up in the triple jump with a best mark of 41'11", placed third in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.40, and finished third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.30.
Somerset senior Emily Ham has the best time in the state in the 100-meter hurdles at 16.71. Ham has the fifth best qualifying mark in the state in the triple jump with a best of 33'09".
Ham won the Class A Region 6 100-meter hurdles title last week with a time of 16.71, and placed third in the triple jump with a best of 33'09". In last year's Class A state track meet, Ham placed third in the triple jump with a best mark of 34'7.75", and placed seventh in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.53.
Somerset sophomore Grace Burgess has the third best qualifying mark in the state in the in the state in the triple jump event with a season best of 34'06.75". In last year's state meet, Burgess placed fifth in the high jump with a best of 4'8", and placed 12th in the long jump with a best of 14'7.25".
Somerset senior Lucy McArthur ranks eighth in the state in the pole vault event with a best of 8'0". McArthur placed 11th in the pole vault in last year's state meet with a best clearance of 7'6".
Somerset freshman Isabella McKenzie has the ninth best time in the girls 400-meter dash at 64.06.
Somerset sophomore Reese Blakeman has the 10th best mark in the pole vault at 10’06”.
The Somerset girls 1600-meter relay team of Lucy McArthur, Sophie Barnes, Hannaha Boyer and Isabella McKenzie has the fifth best qualifying time of 4:25.8.
The Somerset girls relay 800-meter relay team of Emily Ham, Isabella McKenzie, Jolie May and Grace Burgess has the sixth fastest Class A state qualifying time of 1:53.8.
The Somerset girls 400-meter relay team of Hannaha Boyer, Grace Burgess, Emily Ham and Jolie May has the state's sixth best qualifying time of 53.28.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.