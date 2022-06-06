Grayson Turner named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Somerset High School junior Grayson Turner won a state title in the long jump event with a leap of 21'09.25" in the KHSAA Class A Track & Field State Championships. Turner was state runner-up in the triple jump, second runner-up in the 110-meter hurdles, and placed eighth in the 100-meter dash.

