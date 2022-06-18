Grayson Turner named CJ Track Athlete of the Year

Somerset High School junior Grayson Turner turned in electrifying, workhorse performances in almost every track meet he competed in this past spring. After garnering a state title in the long jump and capturing four regional titles the week prior, Turner was a unanimous selection for the 2022 Commonwealth Journal Track Athlete of the Year.
Turner won the Class A state crown in the long jump with a best leap of 21'09.25". Turner finished state runner-up in triple jump with a best of 40'08.5". Turner placed third in the state in the 110-meter hurdles at 15.38, and placed 8th in the 100-meter dash at 11.26.
One week prior, Turner won four individual regional titles in the long jump, triple jump, 110 hurdles, and 100 meters. Throughout the season, Turner won multiple gold medals in the Warrior Invitational and the Patriot Games. Also, Turner had some of the best marks in the state in all four of his specialty events.
Somerset High School senior Emily Ham capped off a brilliant 10-year track career with a state runner-up finish in the tripe jump with a mark of 34'06.25". Ham placed fourth in the state 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.98. Ham also won the Region in the 100 hurdles.
Ham won the triple jump and 100 hurdles in the Warrior Invitational. Ham won the the 100 hurdles in the North Laurel All-Comers, the Madison Central All-Comers, and the Somerset All-Comers.
Pulaski County High School sophomore Lexi Lawless won regional titles in both the shot put and discus events. Lawless finished near the state's top-ten performers in the Class AAA discus and shot put.
Lawless won discus titles in the Williamsburg Invitational and the Warrior Invitational. Lawless won a shot put title at the South Laurel Invitational. Lawless had a best distance of 108'01" in the discus event and 35'02" in the shot put.
Pulaski County High School sophomore Abbee Coomer won 100-meter dash titles in the Warrior Invitational, the Lake Cumberland Classic, the South Laurel Invitational, and the Williamsburg Invitational. Coomer won 200-meter titles in the Warrior Invitational, the Lake Cumberland Classic, and the Williamsburg Invitational.
Coomer finished second in the region 100-meter dash and placed third in the region 200-meter dash. Coomer had a best mark of 12.73 in the 100 meters and 26.40 in the 200 meters.
Pulaski County High School junior Clint Woods battled injuries in the later part of the season, but when he was healthy he was unstoppable at the 100-meter distance. Woods was undefeated in all five of his 100-meter races, with wins at the Warrior Invitational, Somerset All-Comers, South Laurel All-Comers, Williamsburg Invitational and a regional title win in the Class AAA Region 7 Championships.
In mid-March Woods blazed to a 10.78 clocking in the 100 meters, which was one of the best maks in the state at the time. Woods had three wins in the 200 meters, with a best clocking of 22.27. Also, Woods won the high jump title at the Warrior Invitational.
Pulaski County High School junior Alex Cundiff had a great year in the 800-meter run and her she saved her best performance for last in the Class AAA State Track Championships. Cundiff lowered her season-best time by nearly five seconds to finish fifth in the state 800-meter run with a time of 2:19.8.
Cundiff had 800-meter wins in the Lake Cumberland Classic, the Williamsburg Invitational and the Williamsburg All-Comers. Cundiff had strong efforts in the 400-meter dash and finished fourth in the Region. Cundiff had a runner-up finish in the 1600-meter run at the Williamsburg Invitational.
Somerset High School sophomore Guy Bailey is the ultimate high school athlete. Earlier in the fall, Bailey became the Somerset football program's all-time single game rushing record holder. And in the winter, he competed on the Briar Jumpers' inaugural wresting team.
Bailey won a region title in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.70. Bailey also finished region runner-up in the 200 meters at 23.91, and placed fourth in the region in the long jump. Bailey competed in four individual events throughout the track season, and ran in multiple team relay events.
Somerset High School senior Lucy McArthur won a region title in the pole vault event with a personal best of 8'00". McArthur placed 11th in the state in the pole vault at 7'00". McArthur finished her senior season with four pole vault event wins and two runner-up finishes.
McArthur also ran well in the 800 meters, with a win at the North Laurel All-Comers and a sixth place finish in the Region 800 meters.
Southwestern High School junior Preston Frost ruled supreme in the 300-meter hurdles. Frost won the 300 hurdles regional title with a time of 42.30, and turned his best time in a 16th place finish at the state championships with a 42.18. Frost had seven 300-meter hurdle wins, which included the Warrior Invitational and the Lake Cumberland Classic, and four runner-up finishes.
Frost was near the top of the pack in all his 110-meter hurdle races with a fifth place finish in the Class AAA Region 7 Championships.
