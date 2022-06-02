Grayson Turner wins long jump state crown

LEXINGTON - Somerset High School junior Grayson Turner ended a long, tough day on the track with a Class A long jump state title. Turner competed in his usual four events - 100 meters, 110 hurdles, long jump and triple jump - and came away with the coveted gold medal in his final event of the day.
Turner's best leap of 21'09.25" in the long jump garnered him his first state crown. Last year, Turner just missed out of a pair of state titles with runner-up finishes in both the long jump and triple jump.
"I don't know how to put it into words, and I am still trying to come to terms with what happened," Turner stated. "This is like my fourth meet this year. So I am happy with my performance today."
Turner missed much of this year with an injury, and it hampered him somewhat in the back-to-back 100/110 hurdle races on Thursday. At some point in the day, Turner was unsure if he was even going to be able to compete in the long jump event.
"You just gotta keep pushing through the pain," Turner said. "Whatever is in front of you, just keep trying to push through and overcome any adversities that come your way."
Going into Thursday's state track championships at the University of Kentucky, Turner was ranked top in the state in both the 110-meter hurdles and the triple jump. Having to run outside the championship heat in the 110-meter hurdles, because of his region qualifying time, Turner was at a big disadvantage. Turner easily won his heat and placed third overall in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.38.
Turner placed second in the triple jump with a best mark of 40'08.5". Turner placed eighth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.26.
"I knew I was ranked high as I was last year in the hurdles and triple jump," Turner stated. "So it was a bit upsetting in a way, but I knew if I could keep pushing forward and just try my best, then I may be able to walk away with the win."
"I wanted to come in here and be the fastest in the hurdles, but I knew that wasn't gonna happen after what happened at region, but I still try to push forward and hope for the best time possible," Tuner stated. "Same with triple jump, 100 meters and the long jump. I pushed myself as much as I could today."
Somerset High School senior Emily Ham's journey to a track state runner-up finish was not easy and took nearly a decade. Ham placed second in the state in the Class A triple jump with a best mark of 34' 06.25"
Starting her track career at Somerset as a second grader, Ham was not considered the best in the program through most of her career. And competing for a state crown was probably just a pipe dream for her. But persistence and hard work awarded Ham with a state runner-up finish this year and a state third-place finish last year.
"Finishing state runner-up in the triple jump means a lot, knowing that in ninth grade I was ranked last in the state," Ham stated.
Ham also had a busy day with a fourth place finish in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.98, and competing in both the 1600 relay and 800 relay events for Somerset.
"It didn't really get bad until triple finals, because they were calling my name for the 4x400 relays at the same time," Ham, laughed. "I can't be two places at once."
Isabella McKenzie placed 11th in the 400-meter dash with a time of 64.77.
Lucy McArthur placed 11th in the pole vault with a best of 7'00". Reese Blake also placed 11th in the pole vault with a best of 10'06".
Hannaha Boyer placed 19th in the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.19.
Grace Burgess placed 21st in the triple jump with a best of 29'07.25".
Guy Bailey placed 22nd in the 100 meters with a time of 11.86, and placed 23rd in the long jump with a best of 17'00.75".
The Somerset girls 400-meter relay team of Hannaha Boyer, Grace Burgess, Sophie Barnes, and Jolie May placed seventh with a time of 53.61.
The Somerset girls 800-meter relay team of Emily Ham, Isabella McKenzie, Jolie May, and Grace Burgess placed 14th with a time of 1:55.4.
The Somerset girls 1600-meter relay team of Emily Ham, Sophie Barnes, Hannaha Boyer, and Isabella McKenzie placed 17th with a time of 4:39.7.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
