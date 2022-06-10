Great turnout, great weather for the Over My Head 5K

Runners and walkers couldn’t have asked for better weather than they had in last Saturday’s Over My Head 5K at Beacon Hill Baptist Church.
With sunny conditions and temperatures in the 60s, the fourth race of the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital was held over the weekend in southern Pulaski County.
A total of 202 runners and walkers crossed the finish line in the annual 3.1-mile race that raises funds and awareness for the Over My Head homeless shelter. There were approximately 30 kids who participated in the half-mile fun run.
Somerset resident Brandon Hall, 29 years, took home the fastest time of the morning, completing the 5K in a winning time of 18:55. Trevor Hansen and Zabrey Bortz battled to the line for second and third, respectively.
Cameron Quinn and JJ Wilson finished fourth and fifth, respectively. John Lackey (sixth), Jackson Winburn (seventh), Isaac Morris (eighth), Lucian Musgrove (ninth), and Chloe West (tenth) rounded out the top ten.
West, who finished tenth overall, was the top female finisher on the day. West completed the 5K in a time of 21:47. Brandi Thomas was second in the female division while Elizabeth Digan came home in the third.
For the fourth time this year, Phoenix Racing took home the top spot in the team division. Scrambled Legs finished in second while the Spectrum Running Club took home the bronze medal.
The next race in the run/walk series will be the Cool Run 5K at Midnight, which will be held in Downtown Somerset on Friday, June 24, at 11:59 p.m. To receive a percentage off of the entry fee, please use the code CJSPORTS at checkout.
