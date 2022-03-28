CORBIN – The Somerset High School baseball team split a pair of games this weekend in the David Iery Invitational. On Friday, the Briar Jumpers routed Franklin County High School by a score of 14-4, but fell to Corbin 15-2.
In the Franklin County win, eighth-grader Griffin Loy led the way with a three-run homer in the sixth inning. For the game, Loy had two hits, drove in four runs and scored three runs.
Josh Gross had four hits, scored a run, and had four runs batted in. Logan Purcell had four hits, drove in a run and scored three runs. Jamison Coomer had a hit, drove in two runs, and scored two runs.
On the mound, Kole Grundy pitched four innings, gave up three hits, no earned runs, and struck out two batters. Isaiah Lewis pitched two innings in relief.
In the loss to Corbin, Tanner Popplewell hit a two-run homer in the first inning for the Briar Jumpers' only scores. For the game, Popplewell had two hits, drove in two runs and scored a run. Purcell had two hits and scored a run.
Somerset (4-5) travel to South Laurel on Tuesday and Wayne County on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
