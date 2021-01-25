Grundy becomes Briar Jumpers' all-time leading scorer

RICHMOND – Somerset High School senior Kade Grundy has accomplished about everything a high school three-sport star athlete could hope to accomplish.
As a middle schooler, Grundy committed to play his collegiate baseball at the University of Louisville, and just recently signed his letter-of-intent for the Cardinals' elite Division-I baseball program. Also, Grundy played a huge role in the Briar Jumpers' 2019 baseball 12th Region championship title
Grundy is a two-time All-State selection as a football wide receiver on the gridiron, and was an integral part of the Briar Jumpers' 2019 football state championship title.
This past weekend, Grundy completed his sports trifecta by becoming the Somerset High School boys basketball all-time leading scorer. After scoring a game-high 25 points on Saturday, Grundy brought his career basketball point total to 1,880 points, which surpassed Jamie Cromer's 1990 career mark of 1,872.
"It was a special moment for Kade and our team," Somerset High School boys basketball coach Jeron Dunbar stated. "He has put in a lot of time and worked hard for this. It’s been a personal goal since before he got to high school. I’m so proud of him for this accomplishment but even more than that he is such a good kid and leads this team the right way on and off the floor. He’s a special player that has special teammates."
Grundy's career achievement came against a god Rowan County team coached by a former Briar Jumper great coach Shawn Thacker. In the Richmond Car and Truck's Brent Ray Classic on Saturday night, Somerset trailed the Vikings 51-46. However, the Briar Jumpers outscored Rowan County 20 to 4 in the final period to come away with the 66-55 win.
"This was a hard-fought game and once again these guys just showed their heart," Dunbar stated. "We trailed most of the game. We came out and had to bang two quick timeouts after getting down 14-3."
"Then battled back and came out in the third and got down double digits again,"Dunbar added. "But these guys kept battling. Dakota Acey did a tremendous job on Rowan County's best player. He played all 32 minutes and also pulled down 10 rebounds. Kannon Tucker hit four huge threes for us. Gavin Stevens was big with 11 rebounds. Kade led us in scoring and hit some huge free throws."
The win put the Briar Jumpers at 7-1 on the season, with their only loss to Pulaski County High School in a double-overtime nail-bitter.
Grundy led the Briar Jumpers with 25 points and six rebounds. Junior Gavin Stevens earned a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Senior Kannon Tucker scored 12 points on four three-pointers.
Senior Dakota Acey scored six points and had 10 rebounds. Senior Dylan Burton scored five points and dished out four assists. Sophomore Jerod Smith scored five points, while junior Jack Harmon added two points.
Somerset will travel north to play Tates Creek High School on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
