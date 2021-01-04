Gunner Hall
Hopkins Elementary School second-grader Gunner Hall competed in The All American Games in Orlando, Florida. His team won the Championship and Gunner was awarded MVP.
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: January 4, 2021 @ 4:09 pm
Vina Spencer, 88, of Eubank passed away, Thursday, December 31, 2020 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Gerald Dewayne Decker, age 64 of Monticello, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Wayne County Hospital. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Southern Oaks Funeral Home with funeral services to be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral hom…
Danny Mink, age 71, of Bronston, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021 in the Chapel of Southern Oaks Funeral Home with funeral service to be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in South…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.