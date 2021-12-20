Guy Bailey named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Somerset High School sophomore Guy Bailey won first place in the Knox Central Invitational Wrestling Tournament this past weekend. Bailey won two individual wrestling matches in the Briar Jumpers' first-ever home court dual wrestling match against McCreary Central High School.

