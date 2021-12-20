Somerset High School sophomore Guy Bailey won first place in the Knox Central Invitational Wrestling Tournament this past weekend. Bailey won two individual wrestling matches in the Briar Jumpers' first-ever home court dual wrestling match against McCreary Central High School.
Guy Bailey named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
