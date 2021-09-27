Somerset High School sophomore Guy Bailey carried the ball 19 times for 92 yards in the Briar Jumpers' loss to Williamsburg High School. Bailey had an eight-yard rushing touchdown and a defensive interception in the Friday night game.
Guy Bailey named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Guy Bailey
