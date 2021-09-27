Guy Bailey named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Guy Bailey

Somerset High School sophomore Guy Bailey carried the ball 19 times for 92 yards in the Briar Jumpers' loss to Williamsburg High School. Bailey had an eight-yard rushing touchdown and a defensive interception in the Friday night game.

