Gwin, Hines, Begley named to East All-Star Team

Three local high school softball players were named to the East Senior Kentucky All-Star Softball Team. Pulaski County's Jessie Begley, and Southwestern's Kaitlyn Gwin and Ashtyn Hines were all chosen to play for the East All-Star Team in the the East/West All-Stars Series, scheduled for June 17-19 at South Warren High School n Bowling Green. The Kentucky East/West All-Star Teams were selected by the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association.
Begley led the Lady Maroons in hitting with a .455 batting average. Begley hit four homers, scored 48 runs, and drove in 34 runs. Begley pitched 169.1 innings, struck out 166 batters, and earned 19 pitching wins this past season.
Gwin led the Lady Warriors with a .576 batting average, hit nine home runs, and drove in a county-best 62 runs batted in. Gwin pitched 118.1 innings, struck out 160 batters, had a county-best 1.95 ERA, and earned 19 pitching wins.
Hines had a .485 batting average, scored a county-best 50 runs, and drove in 28 runs. Hines hit 13 doubles, four triples and three home runs.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
