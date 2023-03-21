After getting revenge over the Boyle County Rebels on Monday, the Warriors of Southwestern were back on the War Path on Tuesday evening, welcoming in the yet-to-be-defeated Garrard County Lady Lions. The offensive explosion that the Warriors put on the field on Monday did not translate to the field on Tuesday, as runs and hits for that matter were hard to come by. However, a big hit in the sixth inning of play by Macie Gwin turned out to score the game-winning run, as the Warriors defeated the Lady Lions by a score of 3-2 in a battle between two 12th Region contenders.
The first batter up for Garrard County, junior Molly Abney, started the game off with a single that bounced off an infielder’s glove. A quick RBI single by sophomore Emily Hounshell, the starting pitcher for the Lady Lions, followed that gave Garrard the first run of the ball game, although that was the only run allowed by the Warriors in the top of the first inning.
An error allowed Kylie Dalton on base for Southwestern in the bottom of the frame and a walk two batters later loaded the bases up. Abigayle Peters then launched a high fly ball that managed to get a runner home, giving her a sacrifice fly RBI and tying the contest up at 1-1. A fly ball to shallow center field then dropped to give Arabella Lowery an RBI single to put the Warriors on top for good in this one at 2-1.
In the second inning, Dalton, known for her prowess behind the plate last season and now starting at third base, made a great stretching catch in the infield to retire the side.
Another single by Hounshell in the top of the third inning loaded the bases for the Lady Lions with only one out on the board. It seemed like the Lions were heading fast towards a tied ball game but not so fast, as Jordyn McDonald made a diving grab in the outfield for the third out on a ball that did not seem catchable when it left the bat. The War Path seems to be a place where daily Sportscenter Top 10 catches are made in the outfield.
Sidney Hansen came on in relief for the Warriors in the top of the fifth frame and the switch seemed to work for Southwestern as they retired the side in relatively short order. Hansen then broke the offensive lull in the bottom of the fifth as a single by her finally got another Warrior on base. A steal by Hansen then seemed to be promising as she got herself into scoring position. However, a strikeout by Hounshell left the Warriors with a runner on base, still holding on to the 2-1 lead.
The Lady Lions were threatening in the top of the sixth inning as there was a runner on third base with just one out on the scoreboard. A stunning turn of events occurred though as following a line out by the batter, the base runner for Garrard County tried to steal home and was stranded between the bases. As the ball was getting passed between home and third base, the base runner made the decision to try to get to home, which was now being covered by Hansen. Hansen then made the tag at home and the runner was out, getting the Warriors out of the jam and preventing the tying run from scoring.
A Raegan Peters single in the bottom of the sixth gave the Warriors a sign of life on the offensive end. Gwin then stepped up to the batter’s box and had the biggest hit of the evening, a belter that traveled to deep right field that sailed straight over the glove of an outfielder. By the time the ball was back in the infield, Gwin had reached third base and had herself an RBI triple to show for her efforts, putting Southwestern on top 3-1 and, although she didn’t know it yet, giving the Warriors the run that sealed the deal for them.
The Lions didn’t go down without a fight, with two straight singles putting two runners on base with no outs in the top of the seventh inning. A double steal followed that allowed both base runners to get into scoring position. After a strikeout from Hansen, which was the first strikeout by the Southwestern pitching crew in the contest, an RBI single brought Garrard County within one run at 3-2. A line out to Hanah Ellis gave the Lions just one more out to work with. With the game on the line Hansen clutched up, delivering another strikeout to win the ball game for the Warriors as they celebrated the clutch pitching by one of the only two seniors on the roster. Southwestern hung on and defeated the Lady Lions by a score of 3-2.
Abigayle Peters, Lowery and Gwin all contributed RBI’s for the Warriors. Raegan Peters got the start for Southwestern and went four innings, allowing just one earned run, while Hansen came on in relief and had the two big strikeouts in the seventh to win the game for them. Hounshell went the full six innings for the Lions, striking out four and allowing three earned runs.
Southwestern improves to 4-2 on the season and will be back on the road on Thursday, as they will face off against East Jessamine at 6 p.m.
