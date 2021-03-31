Pulaski County High School senior Haggan Bishop and Somerset Christian junior Sawyer Winchester finished fourth place out of 202 boats on Saturday in the Kentucky High School State Championship on Lake Cumberland. They had a total weight of 15.04 pounds to qualify them for the High School Nationals on June 30th through July 3rd on Lake Hartwell in South Carolina. Bishop and Winchester fish for the Lake Cumberland High School Bass Club and are coached by Gerald Burton.
featured alert breaking
Haggan Bishop, Sawyer Winchester qualify for Bass Fishing Nationals
