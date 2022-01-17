Haley Combs is named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Somerset High School eighth-grader Haley Combs scored a varsity career-high 18 points in the Lady Jumpers' loss to Danville Christian Academy in the All "A" 12th Region Tournament semifinal game on Wednesday.

