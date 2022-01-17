Somerset High School eighth-grader Haley Combs scored a varsity career-high 18 points in the Lady Jumpers' loss to Danville Christian Academy in the All "A" 12th Region Tournament semifinal game on Wednesday.
Haley Combs is named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
