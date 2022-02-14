Somerset High School eighth-grader Haley Combs led the Lady Jumpers in scoring in their two wins last week. Combs scored 17 points, hit seven free throws and had three rebounds in the Lady Jumpers' win over Wayne County. In Somerset's overtime district win over Casey County, Combs scored 17 points and had two rebounds.
Haley Combs named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
