Hall of Famer to race at Lake Cumberland Speedway

BURNSIDE - Dirt track racing action will heat up this weekend as the Schaeffer’s Oil Iron-Man Late Model Series comes to the area for a doubleheader of action during the “Battle of the Bluegrass” weekend. Friday’s race will be at Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, followed by Saturday Night at Lake Cumberland Speedway in Burnside. Both events start at 7:00 pm EST.
The races pay $5,000-to-win for the Super Late Models each night with the Brucebilt Iron-Man Open Wheels joining the program each night along with the Hobby Stocks, Crate Late Models and Four Cylinders.
Veteran racer Scott Bloomquist from Mooresburg, Tenn. is expected to join in the action this weekend at both events along with series point leader Ryan King. Bloomquist hasn’t visited Lake Cumberland Speedway since the early 1990’s. Michael Chilton, fresh off his Harold Hardgrove Memorial will also be in action along with Devin Gilpin, Arkansas racers Joe Godsey and Jeff Roth, David Webb, Virginia’s Dakotah Knuckles, Joey Standridge, Robby Hensley, Eddie King, Skylar Marlar and many more regional stars.
For more information on Ponderosa Speedway located in Junction City, please visit www.PonderosaSpeedway.net and for more information on Lake Cumberland Speedway, please visit www.LCSpeedway.net .
