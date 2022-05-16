Hallie Young signs with the University of the Cumberlands

Submitted Photo

Pulaski County High School senior Hallie Young signed to compete in archery at the University of the Cumberlands. Young fired a 292 to place eighth in the 2019 NASP State Tournament, and was the top freshman in the state in that same event. Young served as a big part of the Pulaski County archery team's statewide success over the past four years. On hand for Young's signing to the Cumberlands was, top row from left, Daron Young, Caleb Kirby, and Kim Worley; front row from left, Hallie Young and Shirley Young.