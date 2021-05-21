Hank McArthur throws no-no in Somerset win

Like a prized knockout boxer, the Somerset High School baseball team ended the game early in a 16-1 four-inning win over Knox Central High School. On a night when the greatest Somerset High School baseball team in school history was honored, the current Briar Jumper squad completed their third mercy-rule game in four outings.
A seven-run second inning set the stage for another Briar Jumper blowout win. The 1974 state championship Briar Jumper baseball team could not helped from being impressed in their younger counterpart's victory on Thursday night.
Senior pitcher Hank McArthur did not allow a hit in four innings pitched and struck out eight batters.
Somerset senior Tanner Popplewell led the way with three hits, four runs batted in and three runs scored. Junior Cole Reynolds had three hits, drove in three runs and scored two runs. Senior Kade Grundy hit a perfect 4-for-4, drove in two runs and scored two runs. Senior Dakota Acey had two hits, drove in three runs and scored two runs. Senior Cam Ryan drove in two runs and scored a run.
Somerset (19-11) travels to Madison Central High School on Saturday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
