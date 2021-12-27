Hank Wilson named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Pulaski Elementary fifth-grader Hank Wilson won the Elementary Division of the Pulaski County High School 2022 Archery Season Kick-off with an individual score of 251. Wilson hit the 10-point center circle a total of seven times.

