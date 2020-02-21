Hanna Browning signs with the University of the Cumberlands

STEVE CORNELIUS I CJ

Southwestern High School senior Hanna Browning signed to play volleyball at the University of the Cumberlands. Browning had 69 kills, 54 blocks, 663 assists, 61 digs, and 67 aces this season for the Lady Warriors volleyball team. On hand for her signing was, front row from left, Amylia Browning, Melinda Browning, Hanna Browning, and Chris Browning; back row from left, Melissa Gaunce, Connor Crawford, Alex Eaton, and Skip Cottrell.