Hard Work & Perseverance: Somerset senior Abby Ford comes off bench to lead Lady Jumpers volleyball to Banner Year

Somerset High School senior Abby Ford has played on the Lady Jumpers volleyball team since her eighth-grade year with very little fanfare. Prior to this season, Abby Ford's role on the team has been limited to cheering on her teammates from the bench.
"Abby Ford has played volleyball for Somerset since her eighth-grade year, while her sister Emily Ford has been our varsity setter for the last three years," Somerset High School volleyball coach Rachel Lange stated. "Abby has always worked hard, and came to practice. Abby, for the last three years, has sat the bench cheering her teammates on and watching her younger sister play."
Being an outside hitter, Abby Ford didn't get much playing time at the net with such talented Lady Jumper hitters as Trinity Burkett and Molly Loy ahead of her. Last season, Burkett "- a four-time Commonwealth Journal All-County Volleyball selection - and Loy combined for over 420 kills, 60 blocks, and 110 serving aces. With talent like that, Abby Ford found it hard to get playing time on the Briar Patch hardwood.
"Trinity (Burkett) and Molly (Loy) were great leaders," Lange stated. "They both had their share of bench time and had to earn their positions as well. Both Molly and Trinity set the example for what leaders should be. They helped build a culture and a sisterhood that will stick with this group forever."
The Lady Jumpers volleyball program said their farewells to Burkett and Loy after they graduated last spring, which left an opening for a new Lady Jumpers volleyball star to arise.
"Most players would have given up, complained, or had parents complain," Coach Lange admitted of Abby Ford's role on the team the prior four years. "Not Abby and her parents. Abby kept putting in the work, cheering for her teammates and had the mindset that it was a privilege to be a part of a team. If cheering on the bench and waiting her turn was her role, then she was going to give it her all and she did."
Abby Ford never worried about her stats or her status on the team. She just wanted to be the best teammate she could be and do anything to help out her team win games - even if it was just the occasional words of encouragement from the bench.
"I always made an effort to uplift my teammates and keep everyone in good spirits," Abby Ford stated. "I also motivate them to be the best they can be. Finally, I like to make sure we all trust each other so that we can play as one on the court."
Finally in the fall of 2021, Lady Jumpers senior Abby Ford would get her time on the Briar Patch volleyball court.
"This season, Abby has surprised us all in games," vaunted her coach. "She is doing more for this team than being a great outside hitter. Her serves and defense has also improved tremendously."
Abby Ford went from having virtually no stats, in her prior four years at Somerset, to nearly leading the Lady Jumpers in almost every statistical category - including kills, digs and service aces.
But, still, none of that matters to Abby Ford - who is now more focused on making her team better as a great teammate.
"Since I have become a senior, I've become one of the leaders on the team," Abby Ford stated. "Since I am one of the oldest, it is now my job to set an example both on and off the court. It is also now my job to keep everyone in good spirits and motivate them to be the best they can be."
With the help of her fellow senior team captain Tori Smith, Abby Ford has helped guide the Lady Jumpers to one of their best seasons in program history. Last month, the Lady Jumpers claimed their first volleyball win over Pulaski County High School in nearly 13 years.
"It was very fulfilling beating Pulaski County," Abby Ford exclaimed. "Beating them has been a goal we have had for years, and to be a part of the team that accomplished it was amazing."
Also, the Lady Jumpers currently are undefeated in district play and have an outstanding chance of advancing to the 12th Region Tournament and maybe even winning a district title. Both feats have never been accomplished by a Somerset High School volleyball team in the 18 years of the program's existence.
"Our main goal is to win district, and advance to region," Abby Ford stated. "But we like to focus on winning one game at a time to help build us up to our ultimate goal. While I would love to accomplish all of this my senior year, and I definitely believe that we can, my personal focus is to be the best player, person, and teammate that I can be for those last couple of months of my volleyball career."
After the Pulaski County win, at the end of August, pandemonium broke out on the Briar Patch hardwood. Despite being one of Somerset's top offensive threats this season, Abby Ford rotated out of the Somerset line-up for the last play of the Pulaski County game. In a defensive move, Abby Ford took to the bench for what would turn out to be the final point of the program's historic victory.
"I had to pull Abby out on defense and put our sophomore Kylie Whitaker in," Coach Lange explained. "Kylie helped us win that game and Abby wasn't in for the winning point. Abby was just as excited for her team. After the game, in the team group message, Abby sent a shoutout to Kylie thanking her for coming in for her and helping the team win."
"The next day, we see that the Commonwealth Journal newspaper chose that picture of Abby Ford for the front page," Lange said with a smile. "It wasn't planned, it was confirmation that God takes care of those who do the right thing. Sometimes the wait is longer than we hope for. The timing could not have been more perfect."
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
