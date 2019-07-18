Harmon wins Home Run Derby in New York

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. - University of Kentucky sophomore, and former Somerset High School baseball standout, Trae Harmon won the Home Run Derby at the PGCBL All-Star Game in Saugerties on Tuesday. Harmon is an infielder for the Elmira Pioneers.
Harmon hit 11 home runs in the finals to defeat Tyler Kelder of the Saugerties Stallions. Harmon is hitting .273 with a home run and 9 RBI's this season for the Pioneers.
The PGCBL All-Star Game between the East Division and the West Division ended in a 5-5 draw.
