The 12th Annual Harold Hargrove Memorial event, presented by SPEDA-Somerset Pulaski Economic Development Authority, takes place at Lake Cumberland Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 26th, starting at 7pm.
Get ready for thrilling races, including the Valvoline Ironman Super Late Model Dirt Series with a record-breaking purse of $15,022 for the winner. Wayne’s Auto Repair Pro Late Models, Roark & Sons Transport Open Wheel Modifieds, Reno’s Of Burnside, Caleb Wilson Lumber GrassRoots Hobby Stocks, and Neal’s Core Supply FWD Mini Stocks will also compete for impressive cash prizes.
Gates open at 2 p.m. and hotlaps begin at 7 p.m. General grandstand admission is $30 (kids 10 and under enter free), while pits access is $45. Stay updated on all things Lake Cumberland Speedway through their website lcspeedway.net and our social media platforms on Facebook at Lake Cumberland Speedway Dirt Racing and on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat at Lake Cumberland Speedway. Come watch all the hardcore racing action at 360 Racetrack Rd, Burnside, Ky.
