As of 10 p.m. on Thursday evening not too many people around the state of Kentucky were fans of the University of Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari. After the two-seed Wildcats' shocking NCAA Tournament first-round overtime loss to 15-seed Saint Peter's, most of the Big Blue Nation fans' posts on social media were already calling for a change and his termination.
Maybe after a few days, weeks or months pass by, will the Wildcats' basketball fans be willing to forgive and forget? As right now, Big Blue Nation is hurt and embarrassed with a first-round loss to a team we felt we should have probably beat by 20 points. And the first person to blame for our hurt and embarrassment is the head coach.
After 13 seasons, has Coach John Calipari worn out his welcome at Kentucky? Has he lost the Wildcats fanbase?
In 2009, I thought Calipari was the right man for the job. He seemed to have the personality needed to deal with the demanding Wildcat fanbase.
But 10 years earlier, Tubby Smith seemed to be the right guy and seemed to have personality to deal with the pressure of winning at Kentucky. But after several disappointing seasons and struggles getting quality recruits, Tubby's demeanor changed and he was feeling the pressures of being the Wildcats' high-profile head coach.
Now, I see those same pressures on Calipari's face and in his demeanor. And it happened in a matter of just a couple of seasons.
Flash back to June of 2019, Calipari had two 30-win seasons and two Elite Eight finishes over the past three years, and was awarded a lifetime $86 million contract.
In essence, Calipari earns in the excess of $30,000 a day. Is my math right, $30,000 a day?
Over his 13 years at Kentucky, Calipari's body of work speaks for its self. But the last two seasons are definitely not worthy of $30,000 per day.
In 2020-21 he posted his worst record of his tenure at UK at 9-16 and failed to make the NCAA Tournament. And despite a decent 26-8 record this season, Calipari's Wildcats were knocked out of the SEC Tournament in the semifinals and out of the NCAA tourney in a first-round upset loss.
With over $60 million still left on the table in his lifetime contract, the University of Kentucky might need a federal government bailout loan to pay off Calipari's termination. So, I don't see the University of Kentucky giving Calipari a pink slip on Friday at 5 p.m.
However, Calipari may leave on his own recourse. He may not be happy fighting off the growing criticism from the people of the Commonwealth and the pressure of winning every game of every season.
But my problems with Calipari is not just about the wins and losses, but the way he treated the Wildcats' basketball program as an NBA farm league. Calipari played the game of the 'one and done' and played it well early in his tenure.
But when he made the statement (in essence), 'I'm not here to win championships; I'm here to get these young men into the NBA', I started to wonder if he was really the right guy for the UK job.
And I will admit it was fun seeing the likes of John Wall, Anthony Davis and Devin Booker in the Wildcats uniforms. But good players are fun to watch when they are winning, and not so much when you are losing. And over the years, Kentucky seemed to be losing big games with a lot of great players on the floor.
So it has to be the coach, right?
Never having coached a college basketball game in my life, I am not qualified to make that call. However, for $30,000 a day I sure would like to give college coaching a try.
But I think Calipari, and anyone else in his high tax bracket, realize that high pay means high expectations. And I think he knows - deep down - that good coaching gigs don't last forever, despite being awarded a lifetime contract by his current employer.
What happens in the Wildcats', longer-than-expected, off-season will be interesting.
Will the University of Kentucky pony up and buyout Calipari's lifetime contract?
Will Calipari give into the pressure of the Big Blue Nation's disappointed glaring eyes upon him and flee to his new home in Nashville?
Or will he come out and give the Wildcats fanbase a heartfelt speech on how it was all his fault and he is going to make some major 'tweaks' to next year's team?
And if a change is made, who out there will be hirable or willing to come to Kentucky to fill his shoes?
This year's Kentucky basketball off-season may be more exciting than the actual season.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
