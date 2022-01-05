Heagan Galloway, Andrew Jones record double-doubles in Warriors' loss

DANVILLE - The Southwestern High School boys basketball team struggled to make defensive stops in a 70-63 road loss to Danville High School on Tuesday.
"This game came down to our defensive effort," stated Southwestern High School boys basketball coach Jeron Dunbar. "Between threes and free throws, they (Danville) had 24 points. Most everything else was in the paint and on putbacks."
"Our defense has to get better and more consistent in order for us to become a better team," Dunbar warned. "We are playing hard, but we also have to execute and right now - that’s more so on the defensive end."
For the Warriors, both junior Heagan Galloway and senior Andrew Jones recorded double-doubles on the night. Galloway scored a game-high 26 points and pulled down 11 points, along with three treys. Jones scored 13 points and had a game-high 14 rebounds.
Conner Hudson scored eight points and JJ Hutchinson scored six points. Eli Meece scored five points and had four assists, while Collin Burton scored three points. Campbell Coffey scored two points and had two assists.
Southwestern (3-12) will battle Lincoln County High School on Friday at the Wigwam.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
